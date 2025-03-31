Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
There’s a new documentary by Mulligan Brothers that flied to the Czech Republic and basically lived with Jiří for one week to record this documentary. It dives into his path, his training, and the challenges he faced along the way, like the death of his father when he was just 5 years old, and more.
"Chapters"
There is also "extra" 90 min interview if these 35 minutes were not enough for you.
-
-
-
"Chapters"
- From village to champion (00:00-11:20)
- Iam not losing like that, it was not honorable, it was something really bad....i need to change. (13:34-17:03)
- I'll give my life for life, even though I don't want to die...this is the real path of a warrior. (30:22-34:46)
