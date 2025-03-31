Media THE RISE OF THE SAMURAI | Jiří Procházka UFC Documentary - The Road to Glory

Czech MMA on the rise!
There’s a new documentary by Mulligan Brothers that flied to the Czech Republic and basically lived with Jiří for one week to record this documentary. It dives into his path, his training, and the challenges he faced along the way, like the death of his father when he was just 5 years old, and more.

-



-​


"Chapters"

  • From village to champion (00:00-11:20)

  • Jiri rejected multiple offers to the UFC before his debut (UFC) (11:20-13:34)

  • Iam not losing like that, it was not honorable, it was something really bad....i need to change. (13:34-17:03)

  • Decide to do something, and do that. (17:03-23:15)



  • I'll give my life for life, even though I don't want to die...this is the real path of a warrior. (30:22-34:46)

There is also "extra" 90 min interview if these 35 minutes were not enough for you.

 
