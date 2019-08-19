The Righteous Gemstones on HBO...

...is hilarious. The series premiere was last night and it’s about a family of televangelists who aren’t righteous at all. It stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Jennifer Nettles from the country music duo Sugarland, and the crazy woman from Vice Principals who’s name I don’t know. Walton Goggins is apparently in it too but he wasn’t in the first episode.

Did anybody else check this out?
 
Trailer looked good.

I love John Goodman, so I'll definitely watch.
 
I saw it. Pretty pretty awesome would I say. I've never been a fan of McBride, but I think he was almost perfect for this role.
 
I love Danny McBride, I'll for sure give this a go.
 
didnt find it that funny.
so far eastbound>vice principals>gemstones



but i will keep watching, i dig most of dannys work

this episode ended well
 
Is Satanic boyfriend Keefe the same guy from Stranger Things?
 
Looks hilarious. Great cast.

Will definitely watch.
 
i lol'd at "can i talk, honey?" from his wife
 
Awesome! Thanks for the news!
Love some Danny McBride, will download to watch on the airplane today.
 
Watching right now. A lot of subtle hilarity (and blatant).
 
I'll watch anything with Danny McBride in it. I caught the first episode tonight, holy (pun intended) shit was it fun. I hate Adam Devine but he was actually good in this. The sister and her fiance had some great lines. That lunch scene...fucking lol.

Can't wait for next week.
 
Dr Curtis Love said:
I'll watch anything with Danny McBride in it. I caught the first episode tonight, holy (pun intended) shit was it fun. I hate Adam Devine but he was actually good in this. The sister and her fiance had some great lines. That lunch scene...fucking lol.

Can't wait for next week.
That whole scene was hilarious but it started off great with the black guy talking about how many rolls he could eat. LOL no clue why I found that so funny.
 
What televangelist was ever righteous to begin with?

I like Goodman a lot so I’ll check this out based on that fact alone
 
shows have been pretty mediocre lately on HBO euphoria,los espookys. the terrible GOT season.
 
im still a little traumatized by adam devines weiner in that netflix movie he did although the autoerotic asphyxiation gag was funny
 
Just finished the first episode. Most of it wasn’t all that great. Bad humor and unappealing characters. Finished up well and the preview for next weeks episode looks better so I’ll keep watching for now.
 
It was on tonight and i thought it was quite good, didn't expect that ending.
 
