The Righteous Gemstones on HBO...

...is hilarious. The series premiere was last night and it’s about a family of televangelists who aren’t righteous at all. It stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Jennifer Nettles from the country music duo Sugarland, and the crazy woman from Vice Principals who’s name I don’t know. Walton Goggins is apparently in it too but he wasn’t in the first episode.



Did anybody else check this out?