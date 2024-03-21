The reviews are in. McGregor ruins Roadhouse with his stiff acting

As per IMDB - Roadhouse



Here’s some of the more complimentary ones I could find

“I'm not sure why they attempt to remake such strong 80s movies and think just by sticking in some expensive looking choreographed fight scenes that people would ignore the terrible scripting. Why they decided to cast McGregor, is beyond me. Possibly the worst acting I've ever seen, so wooden and boring it really ruined an ok film. Jake as usual was great, acting was very solid, you can tell he does his homework. I did get a bit bored half-way through and thought about turning it off but the optimist in me wanted to see if anything did improve. It's not going to win many awards and don't think McGregor has much of an acting career ahead of him.”

——————

“I was expecting a fun action movie, and it started well. Jake is great (as youd expect), and so are most of the supporting cast.

There are also some fun moments and lines. But then Conor Mcgregor turns up and it goes down hill fast. He really can't act, and just stomps around spouting cringe one liners that he can't pull off. You'd also expect at least his fight scenes to be good, but they weren't.

With another actor in the Mcgregor role this could have been a great action movie.

The fight scenes are hit and miss with some looking very fake with some bad cgi at times too. In fact the cgi is pretty poor in general.”
 
0_1b2PNG.png

Conor is going to take each bad review personally and we are in for a few assaults I think <bringit>
 
This is pretty much what I expected.
 
I thought he was decent to be fair and one of the better parts

It's not the fucking Godfather or There will be blood. It's a cringey, fun fight film and he does his job
 
So Conor wasn't really acting, they just yelled action and told him to be himself
 
welcometohavoc said:
Its not even good by B action film standards
Click to expand...

It's a C film for sure, but go in with low expectations and it is fun

I enjoyed it. Not touching the original, but it was OK. The fight scenes where pretty decent

I'll be in the minority but Conor was good

I live in Ireland and we literally have drug dealers that walk like he does in this film. I'm good friends with a drug dealer who is always in prison and i think Conor stole his walk and personality
 
He can always do a live action movie with the Lucky Charms character.

They’re magically delicious.

1711058444780.png
 
It's online, for free.

Ruined the original.
Not the worst movie ever.
Enough ADR to sink a ship.

<smellit>
 
Who knows. I’m old enough to not form an opinion without seeing it from some weirdo movie and food critics. The strangest fellas. Who look for negative shit in everything. As they’re the truth.
I doubt I’ll ever get around to seeing this. But if a movie is entertaining it serves its purpose.

Shit I loved roadhouse but not because it’s gritty realism. That’s just retarded it was a fun movie.

When I watch weekend at Bernie’s I’m not screaming at the screen and typing and writing about how they would go to prison for life. and how sinful it is.
 
They cast Conor McGregor in “Road House”... I get it. I mean, it makes sense. The guy’s got a big personality, and they tried to use that. But, it didn’t quite hit the mark.

Don’t get me wrong, the fight scenes were intense. You can tell Conor knows his stuff there. But acting? It’s more than just throwing punches. His lines felt a bit off, like he was trying too hard. And you know how he’s usually so charismatic in interviews? Didn’t see much of that in his performance.

And another thing, his character, Knox, kind of took over the movie. Not because he was that good, but because he’s Conor McGregor. It felt like he was overshadowing Jake Gyllenhaal, who’s the lead.

Honestly, it was interesting to see Conor try acting, but I think he’s better off in the UFC octagon.

His performance in the movie kind of reminded me of that saying, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

Postscript: Big ups to that Postie Maloney cameo in the opening sequence.
 
You are posting user reviews? Did you make them?
 
Luthien said:
0_1b2PNG.png

Conor is going to take each bad review personally and we are in for a few assaults I think <bringit>
Click to expand...
Haven't been so unenthusiastic about watching a movie since Mr Nanny and Suburban Commando with Hulk Hogan in.

Although the fight scenes were probably a little better in those movies because Hogan was strong
 
