The reviews are in. McGregor ruins Roadhouse with his stiff acting

They cast Conor McGregor in “Road House”... I get it. I mean, it makes sense. The guy’s got a big personality, and they tried to use that. But, it didn’t quite hit the mark.



Don’t get me wrong, the fight scenes were intense. You can tell Conor knows his stuff there. But acting? It’s more than just throwing punches. His lines felt a bit off, like he was trying too hard. And you know how he’s usually so charismatic in interviews? Didn’t see much of that in his performance.



And another thing, his character, Knox, kind of took over the movie. Not because he was that good, but because he’s Conor McGregor. It felt like he was overshadowing Jake Gyllenhaal, who’s the lead.



Honestly, it was interesting to see Conor try acting, but I think he’s better off in the UFC octagon.



His performance in the movie kind of reminded me of that saying, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”



Postscript: Big ups to that Postie Maloney cameo in the opening sequence.