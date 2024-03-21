The reviews are in. McGregor ruins Roadhouse with his stiff acting

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
As per IMDB - Roadhouse
Here’s some of the more complimentary ones I could find
“I'm not sure why they attempt to remake such strong 80s movies and think just by sticking in some expensive looking choreographed fight scenes that people would ignore the terrible scripting. Why they decided to cast McGregor, is beyond me. Possibly the worst acting I've ever seen, so wooden and boring it really ruined an ok film. Jake as usual was great, acting was very solid, you can tell he does his homework. I did get a bit bored half-way through and thought about turning it off but the optimist in me wanted to see if anything did improve. It's not going to win many awards and don't think McGregor has much of an acting career ahead of him.”
——————
“I was expecting a fun action movie, and it started well. Jake is great (as youd expect), and so are most of the supporting cast.
There are also some fun moments and lines. But then Conor Mcgregor turns up and it goes down hill fast. He really can't act, and just stomps around spouting cringe one liners that he can't pull off. You'd also expect at least his fight scenes to be good, but they weren't.
With another actor in the Mcgregor role this could have been a great action movie.
The fight scenes are hit and miss with some looking very fake with some bad cgi at times too. In fact the cgi is pretty poor in general.”
