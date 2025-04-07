History The Return of the Dire Wolf

Why are we bringing back prehistoric beasts ?

I've got mixed feelings on this one

Also obviously some fucking dorks are working in this lab with 2 Potter characters and a game of thrones.
 
Gutter Chris said:
- I hope you're wrong. Those soap operas sucks.

Hope they bring the barbarian Lion back
 
LeonardoBjj said:
I was just saying

I like got better as a show and the Harry Potter books better. Obviously I'm a dork too if I new exactly who each wolf is named for.

I hope they don't bring anything back I'm not sure what might happen but it seems like playing God and asking for trouble. Like you might accidentally bring back some ancient germ and kill off half the planet or something or the next thing you know jurassic park is real and the same damn thing happens in the movie happens in real life. Wolf and a lion probably mostly fine but the next thing ya know there's a spinosaourus where you like to kayak and I'm not sure 10 millies will stop that dude.

There's a Jeff goodbloom quote I'm thinking of right this minute and I bet you know it too

They were so busy thinking about of they could.......
 
Gutter Chris said:
- I'm just playing a hell!

They will bring something back, that we cant control. Is human nature.
 
If those dire wolfs escape and breed with game pitpulls then by God they will be unstoppable!!!!!!
 
