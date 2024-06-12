The replacement fight for Connor Vs chandler

It seems like they will struggle to find a replacement fight worthy for the event. I saw in another thread that Poatan has broken toes right now, putting a question mark on the fight with jiri.



I'd say fuck it, tell good boy chandler to boil down to 155 with rehydration clause Vs no weight limit, no drug testing Kayla Harrison.



Or offer Nunez/cyborg a monster pay day to face Kayla at 145 or 155.



Only other available super fights I can think of are Dana Vs Tito or maybe Usman Vs shavkat