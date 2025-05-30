The repetition effort method for hypertrophy?

Baby Hanma said: Okay maybe I got carried away. Sorry.



Politeness befits even a god - especially one asking for advice. But then again, we know from mythology that Hercules went bat-shit crazy, killed his wife and kids and stuff.I did answer the question - it depends. While there are some general guidelines, people will react to sets and reps in a variety of ways; some will get more hypertrophy out of something like 5x5, others of 3x10, still others of 1x20 or 10x10. Some people - like me - have managed to gain strength (not just maintain it) while sticking to rep ranges of 20-40 in training. Poliquin wrote about this way back, and his reasoning was that people were best off sticking to what rep range worked best for them. You didn't specify anything relevant about your previous training experience, so I cannot make an educated guess there.It also depends on other training goals, which will often trump the hypertrophy unless you are a bodybuilder. Strongmen and Sumos are at the opposite ends of the spectrum - strongmen mostly train with short efforts for short efforts, while Sumos knock off a very high volume for the same reason. Both get big, because they eat a lot (and hit the juice). It used to be said that Sumos have the highest muscle mass of all athletes, but that was a while ago, where Strongmen competitions and Powerlifting weren't much of a thing yet.You were the one talking about aesthetics and complaining you looked soft and weak. I said that many hypertrophy programs depend on a weight gain to work (bulking, then cutting). You didn't specify you were willing to do that, and in fact still haven't.If you want to look more like Hercules Farnese (who in terms of proportions looks like a rather short, stocky guy with 100 kg at most, and less than 10% body fat), then you probably would be best of working up to the standards specified in the Russian wrestling thread, especially the 11:30 on the 3000 m for heavyweights and the pull-up numbers (I have yet to meet someone able to do more than 20 pull-ups who didn't look jacked, regardless of weight), but a C&J at bodyweight plus 30 kg probably also wouldn't hurt - that would be your current triple in the front squat. And taking up Greco wrestling, since most likely the model for the Farnese was a wrestler - who see people with similar physiques not too rarely in the 84 and 96 kg categories, only in very rare exceptions at superheavy, like Artur Taymazov (1.90m, 125 kg), who was caught juicing and subsequently stripped of most titles. That's likely going to do more for your immediate looks than going on a hypertrophy program - which will only come into effect once you've done the successive cut. Besides, cutting first tends to make any hypertrophy program more effective.