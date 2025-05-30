The repetition effort method for hypertrophy?

The rep range for that is what? 6 to 12 per set?

I gained a lot of strength after more than two years of training, but I still look soft and weak. Relatively speaking.

I was wondering if the rep range for that is truly "6 to 12". Some coaches say 6 to 8 while bodybuilders say that you ain't building size unless you do sets of 10 to 12 reps. And then there's also the issue of "myofibrillar versus sarcoplasmic" hypertrophy which says that if you want strength, you gotta stick to myofibrillar. Which is 6 to 8 reps.

I'm trying to understand how light I can go while still gaining or maintaining strength.

Thanks. A god like me needs the aesthetics of Hercules. Not just his strength.
 
The answer is as usually "it depends". One of the most classic hypertrophy programs is still 20 rep squats. However, that's a size gaining program, and aimed at increasing your bodyweight by at least ten pounds over the course of 8 weeks. Trying to do it without a calorie surplus is not going to work imho.
I dare to ask the question whether you really are looking for a hypertrophy program if you are looking to lose weight...
 
No no no no no. Look look look look look.

Whenever I say that l will train for something, I always mean that I will train for something for at least a whole year. There are many things you can do in twelve months. Hypertrophy training may be an element of it.

Stop assuming things you fucking dumbasses. The reason why you motherfuckers think I’m trolling is because most of you here in this fucking cesspit have low-ass IQ. Address the fucking questions and use your reasoning ability to come up with an answer that addresses it. I was asking about hypertrophy, not your fucking criticism of my fucking weight loss plan.

Did you see my thread in the nutrition section a long time ago about nutrition and how a lot of people answered it by talking about diet? Motherfucker start doing something like that instead of talking about pigs when I ask for cows, you dumbass fuck.
 
You're so high IQ you asked a white belt from a 2005 thread (Russian wrestlers methods) a question...

The rep ranges are in large part an element of TUT.

Load is king. Reps are secondary.
 
You are building size even if you were doing single reps the problem is doing nothing but singles for hypertrophy would be terribly inefficient.
 
Okay so you're saying I can gain size if I do heavy sets with low reps, as long as I do high rep sets with them too?
 
I mean, assuming someone does quality reps with a controlled descent, how many reps and how heavy weight and how many sets per exercise for size?

You mentioned time under tension, but you gotta understand I'm already putting time under tension on my muscles when I'm doing a slow descent on the squat or the bench press. That's time under tension right there.

I was thinking, the rep range of "6 to 12 reps per set" is a huge spectrum. 6 reps is close to pure strength training and 12 reps is almost pure endurance training. lol

The classic 5 sets of 5 reps might be a great balance?
 
Okay maybe I got carried away. Sorry.

Seriously though. Answer the question instead of asking unrelated questions!
 
It's because I don't think his method is suboptimal. Charles Poliquin agrees with Doug Hepburn's methods. To quote/paraphrase Poliquin in his book The Poliquin Principles...

"Vast empirical evidence shows that higher volume workouts compared to lower volume workouts bring more gains in strength, power, and size."

And then look at the great powerlifters and Olympic lifters who became champions. They have a huge workload where they spend several hours a day training, six days a week. Arnold Schwarzenegger himself had those three-hour long workouts doing like 20 sets per bodypart.
 
All of those people burn out like a lit candle doing that. You aren't being paid to train.

look at somebody like Dave ricks programming and how long he has lasted. It wasn't high volume that was his answer.
 
You burnout, and then you do this thing called a "deload", and then you're back at it.

Or... Be barely employed and have lots of rest. But even if you were busy, Hepburn's system still has a version of his stuff for busy people. He simply has you training two days a week instead of six. Either way, volume should be high.

That's just how I see it. Remember, I'm living proof of the methods I follow. You've seen videos of me lifting I hope.
 
So what are you going to do once you realize that you cannot progress anymore when you realize that you cannot just keep adding volume upon volume to infinity to force adaptation? retire from lifting?
 
Politeness befits even a god - especially one asking for advice. But then again, we know from mythology that Hercules went bat-shit crazy, killed his wife and kids and stuff.

I did answer the question - it depends. While there are some general guidelines, people will react to sets and reps in a variety of ways; some will get more hypertrophy out of something like 5x5, others of 3x10, still others of 1x20 or 10x10. Some people - like me - have managed to gain strength (not just maintain it) while sticking to rep ranges of 20-40 in training. Poliquin wrote about this way back, and his reasoning was that people were best off sticking to what rep range worked best for them. You didn't specify anything relevant about your previous training experience, so I cannot make an educated guess there.

It also depends on other training goals, which will often trump the hypertrophy unless you are a bodybuilder. Strongmen and Sumos are at the opposite ends of the spectrum - strongmen mostly train with short efforts for short efforts, while Sumos knock off a very high volume for the same reason. Both get big, because they eat a lot (and hit the juice). It used to be said that Sumos have the highest muscle mass of all athletes, but that was a while ago, where Strongmen competitions and Powerlifting weren't much of a thing yet.

You were the one talking about aesthetics and complaining you looked soft and weak. I said that many hypertrophy programs depend on a weight gain to work (bulking, then cutting). You didn't specify you were willing to do that, and in fact still haven't.
If you want to look more like Hercules Farnese (who in terms of proportions looks like a rather short, stocky guy with 100 kg at most, and less than 10% body fat), then you probably would be best of working up to the standards specified in the Russian wrestling thread, especially the 11:30 on the 3000 m for heavyweights and the pull-up numbers (I have yet to meet someone able to do more than 20 pull-ups who didn't look jacked, regardless of weight), but a C&J at bodyweight plus 30 kg probably also wouldn't hurt - that would be your current triple in the front squat. And taking up Greco wrestling, since most likely the model for the Farnese was a wrestler - who see people with similar physiques not too rarely in the 84 and 96 kg categories, only in very rare exceptions at superheavy, like Artur Taymazov (1.90m, 125 kg), who was caught juicing and subsequently stripped of most titles. That's likely going to do more for your immediate looks than going on a hypertrophy program - which will only come into effect once you've done the successive cut. Besides, cutting first tends to make any hypertrophy program more effective.
 
Wrong mentality and wrong assumptions. Here's what you need to understand...

Lots of people assume the body stops progressing from the same training program after six weeks of doing it. That's not what the Doug Hepburn system teaches.

in his system, you do the "A program" for a year, and then the "B program" on your second year of training. That is two whole years of promised steady gains. And the A program promises an entire year of strength gains unlike people assuming you stop progressing after week six.

Empirical evidence is important here. I followed a version of his training program for an entire year and my strength kept going up. I did a heavier version of his training program for my second year and my strength kept going up for that whole year. I'm at my third doing a different but still more "advanced" version of his program and you saw me front squat 315 pounds for 3 reps, going all the way down each rep. A previous video from several months ago only had me do 275 for 4 with best effort on that same lift.

That's empirical evidence for you. The body keeps making PRs for at least a year in the same training program, as long as the intensity of that program is brand new to you.
 
If it works for you I wont stop you.
 
Thanks.

My main issue is that I gained a lot of strength in over two years but very little in the way of muscle mass gains. Its fine by me. Strength, for me, is way more important. I just thought I'd shift the focus if it was worth it. Because the difference in the size gains might be trivial as I sacrifice more
 
