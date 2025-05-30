The repetition effort method for hypertrophy?

Baby Hanma
The rep range for that is what? 6 to 12 per set?
I gained a lot of strength after more than two years of training, but I still look soft and weak. Relatively speaking.
I was wondering if the rep range for that is truly "6 to 12". Some coaches say 6 to 8 while bodybuilders say that you ain't building size unless you do sets of 10 to 12 reps. And then there's also the issue of "myofibrillar versus sarcoplasmic" hypertrophy which says that if you want strength, you gotta stick to myofibrillar. Which is 6 to 8 reps.
I'm trying to understand how light I can go while still gaining or maintaining strength.
Thanks. A god like me needs the aesthetics of Hercules. Not just his strength.
