Media The Renzo lock/ otatsu lock, aka broomstick takedown from taira

A lot of people were confused by what was happening, but apparently that takedown has many names. Here's one video about it here



Here's wada hitting it on mighty mouse.




It doesn't typically cause injury, but man, you can see all of the weight being forced on to that right leg, then the twist from taira just pops it...

 
Reminds me of a shinya aoki move. No way he could predict that he’d twist his knee though. The Mighty Mouse clip is pretty dangerous too
 
Reminds me of a shinya aoki move. No way he could predict that he’d twist his knee though. The Mighty Mouse clip is pretty dangerous too
Actually this takedown is known for the high risk of injury, similar to kani basami
 
I don't understand why people resist with their joints. just go down and fight your way out, preserving your career.
 
I don't understand why people resist with their joints. just go down and fight your way out, preserving your career.
Usually the loss of balance comes before an injury, not in this case though
 
Amazing thread, didn't feel like "an injury" but more like Taira injured Perez and won...This really sheds light to that and the technique that was used.

Remember, on the streets takedowns commonly win fights. A hollow padded canvas is the only reason it's not as common in MMA for guys to get hurt bad from being taken down.
 
I don't understand why people resist with their joints. just go down and fight your way out, preserving your career.
This is why Gane tapped so fast. Its not worth to risk you life for the justbleed fools.
Go back to the drawing board and reflect honestly on your weakness, and work on them.
 
I mean maybe the outcome was unexpected, but Taira definitely caused it. Normally he'd still be in prime position to take over on the ground.
 
Great move that got him a 50 k bonus. Hope the injury isn't to serious.
 
This is why Gane tapped so fast. Its not worth to risk you life for the justbleed fools.
Go back to the drawing board and reflect honestly on your weakness, and work on them.
I suspect Jon snuck in a sort of trachea attack, akin to a 10 finger guillotine or whatever Big Ben called his choke on Barnett, fucking gogo choke or something.

Basically the hand is bladed and the thumb is jammed into the tracea while the chin and head are compressed down. Causes a panic tap, even in elite trained fighters apparently.
 
