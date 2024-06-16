fortheo
A lot of people were confused by what was happening, but apparently that takedown has many names. Here's one video about it here
Here's wada hitting it on mighty mouse.
It doesn't typically cause injury, but man, you can see all of the weight being forced on to that right leg, then the twist from taira just pops it...
