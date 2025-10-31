Media The record looks very bad for Aspinall if a fight goes past 4 minutes

There seems to be this narrative that Gane va Aspinall barely got started when it sits as one of the longest fights of Aspinall’s career.

Aspinall has gone into round 2 three times and he lost 2/3.

Tapped to Stuart.
Fouled loss to Pierobic.

He did manage to take down Arlovski even after gassing (his only post 4 min win)

And then a no contest after 4 mins against Gane.

Do we have enough information to conclude Aspinall is a 3-4 minute fighter?

Maybe a heavyweight Terrance Mckiney?
 
Maybe if ur a goon. fights a fight. who cares if some are fast or take longer unless ur fishin for gossip like a housewife.
 
You're obsessed with Aspinall for some reason
 
Two words: Ignore List.
 
Latest posts

