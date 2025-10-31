koa pomaikai
There seems to be this narrative that Gane va Aspinall barely got started when it sits as one of the longest fights of Aspinall’s career.
Aspinall has gone into round 2 three times and he lost 2/3.
Tapped to Stuart.
Fouled loss to Pierobic.
He did manage to take down Arlovski even after gassing (his only post 4 min win)
And then a no contest after 4 mins against Gane.
Do we have enough information to conclude Aspinall is a 3-4 minute fighter?
Maybe a heavyweight Terrance Mckiney?
