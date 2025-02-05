Sounds like a case of Harris team wanted a preplanned questions for a limited amount of time and not the usual free conversation for 2+ hours.
Harris originally only wanted 20min, then they said 45 min max.
Reminds me so much of Silva vs. Sonnen. He was winning until he lost.The campaign wanted him to travel to meet here (probably in DC or Deleware) and only do an hour, his prodcuers wanted her to travel to Austin and do three hours. They could not come to an agreement.
https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2024/10/29/2024-elections-live-coverage-updates-analysis/joe-rogan-kamala-harris-interview-conditions-00186008
I know you are not over the fact that a brown women almost beat your white king. Time to move on.
Worse MMA bet beat of my lifetime. Sonnen was like +475 or maybe +500 can not remember but it was high.Reminds me so much of Silva vs. Sonnen. He was winning until he lost.
I understand man, it was a great fight - one for the ages. Mine was when CroCop took that head kick from manbearpig.....that was hard to watch.Worse MMA bet beat of my lifetime. Sonnen was like +475 or maybe +500 can not remember but it was high.
Was delighted and pumped watching Sonnen blanket Silva for over 4 rounds, and then crestfallen watch him fall into a submission. I just stared at the TV for like 3 minutes unable to say one word. My buddies were like that sucks, etc and me just silent.
Not going to lie, still stings a little.
LMAO where do you come up with this retarded shit? I'm a minority - not white at all.
Lol
New book claims Dana White and Elon Musk pulled strings to sabotage Kamala Harris' Joe Rogan interview, leaked emails show ex-VP's team upsetA new book has made major claims about Joe Rogan and Kamala Harris' failed podcast appearance negotiations.www.sportskeeda.com
For someone who doesn’t care, you’re quite emotional about it.Tons of stupid minorities voted for white king Trump. They’re going to reap what they sow and I could not care less.
Can't see anything that refutes what Joe has said apart from some referenced emails about the 25th being a personal day and a stipulation that the 26th October had to be before 830am - as you know, he had a Fight Companion schedule that evening.
Concession acceptedYes, frustrated werido. Normal people have emotions.
Tons of stupid minorities voted for white king Trump. They’re going to reap what they sow and I could not care less.