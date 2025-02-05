Kind of old news isn't it?



She was never gonna sit down with Rogan, though. Even if he had agreed to her ridiculous terms, she would've found an excuse not to do it. There was internal fighting going on within the campaign over doing it, and not doing it likely won out on the basis of the blue hair staffers convincing them that it would be a horrible move because of how the left views him. It only became a "mistake" once they lost. They were laughing at Trump and calling it a desperate move, before that point.