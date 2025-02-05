  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social The Reason why Kamala Harris skipped the Joe Rogan Podcast

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
13,183
Reaction score
13,968
Sounds like a case of Harris team wanted a preplanned questions for a limited amount of time and not the usual free conversation for 2+ hours.

Harris originally only wanted 20min, then they said 45 min max.

 
Yeah Rogan has brought these very points up in multiple podcasts. She (or her team) tried to dictate the terms of the talk, max 45 mins, off topic questions, pre-planned questions and more importantly, Rogan had to travel to her.

I still believe Trump found out about it and was urged by someone close to go on air with the great and miniature Rogan.
 
Hog-train said:
Sounds like a case of Harris team wanted a preplanned questions for a limited amount of time and not the usual free conversation for 2+ hours.

Harris originally only wanted 20min, then they said 45 min max.

Click to expand...


She would have lost worse than she did if she had gone on Rogan in a free form podcast with no rules.

Even under controlled conditions, she came off as a complete moron. Amazing people voted for her
 
Kind of old news isn't it?

She was never gonna sit down with Rogan, though. Even if he had agreed to her ridiculous terms, she would've found an excuse not to do it. There was internal fighting going on within the campaign over doing it, and not doing it likely won out on the basis of the blue hair staffers convincing them that it would be a horrible move because of how the left views him. It only became a "mistake" once they lost. They were laughing at Trump and calling it a desperate move, before that point.
 
payton said:
The campaign wanted him to travel to meet here (probably in DC or Deleware) and only do an hour, his prodcuers wanted her to travel to Austin and do three hours. They could not come to an agreement.


I know you are not over the fact that a brown women almost beat your white king. Time to move on.
Click to expand...
Reminds me so much of Silva vs. Sonnen. He was winning until he lost.
 
Cool Hand Luke said:
Reminds me so much of Silva vs. Sonnen. He was winning until he lost.
Click to expand...
Worse MMA bet beat of my lifetime. Sonnen was like +475 or maybe +500 can not remember but it was high.
Was delighted and pumped watching Sonnen blanket Silva for over 4 rounds, and then crestfallen watch him fall into a submission. I just stared at the TV for like 3 minutes unable to say one word. My buddies were like that sucks, etc and me just silent.
Not going to lie, still stings a little.
 
44nutman said:
Worse MMA bet beat of my lifetime. Sonnen was like +475 or maybe +500 can not remember but it was high.
Was delighted and pumped watching Sonnen blanket Silva for over 4 rounds, and then crestfallen watch him fall into a submission. I just stared at the TV for like 3 minutes unable to say one word. My buddies were like that sucks, etc and me just silent.
Not going to lie, still stings a little.
Click to expand...
I understand man, it was a great fight - one for the ages. Mine was when CroCop took that head kick from manbearpig.....that was hard to watch.
 
44nutman said:
Worse MMA bet beat of my lifetime. Sonnen was like +475 or maybe +500 can not remember but it was high.
Was delighted and pumped watching Sonnen blanket Silva for over 4 rounds, and then crestfallen watch him fall into a submission. I just stared at the TV for like 3 minutes unable to say one word. My buddies were like that sucks, etc and me just silent.
Not going to lie, still stings a little.
Click to expand...

I bet on Gus over Jon.

I got robbed.
 
Sinister said:
www.sportskeeda.com

New book claims Dana White and Elon Musk pulled strings to sabotage Kamala Harris' Joe Rogan interview, leaked emails show ex-VP's team upset

A new book has made major claims about Joe Rogan and Kamala Harris' failed podcast appearance negotiations.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com
Click to expand...

<36>

Typical excuses by the democrats and harris' woke campaign staff specifically. Trump didn't make any excuses and took the offer when Rogan told him where and when to show up and how long it was going to be.

We all know women sync up their menstruation cycles, and the entire harris campaign was probably in the middle of a group period when Rogan told them to come to his studio.
 
Sinister said:
www.sportskeeda.com

New book claims Dana White and Elon Musk pulled strings to sabotage Kamala Harris' Joe Rogan interview, leaked emails show ex-VP's team upset

A new book has made major claims about Joe Rogan and Kamala Harris' failed podcast appearance negotiations.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com
Click to expand...
Can't see anything that refutes what Joe has said apart from some referenced emails about the 25th being a personal day and a stipulation that the 26th October had to be before 830am - as you know, he had a Fight Companion schedule that evening.

I'm leaning towards too many restrictive conditions by Harris and her team here.
 
payton said:
Tons of stupid minorities voted for white king Trump. They’re going to reap what they sow and I could not care less.
Click to expand...

I have never voted for a Republican in my entire life and I DGAF what race any politician is. Sure seems like you care a lot about race though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shaddows
Trump takes a jab at Joe Rogan after podcaster praises RFK Jr.
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
6K
Scott Stapp
Scott Stapp
WokeWarrior
Law Joe Rogan attempts to distance himself from the Republican party- Calls the Trump Inauguration Bizarre!
8 9 10
Replies
185
Views
4K
ShinkanPo
ShinkanPo
LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
213
Views
8K
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,865
Messages
56,856,960
Members
175,431
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top