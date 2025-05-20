The reason the Pacers can't beat the knicks

BroScienceTalkatWork
As well all know, there's 3 types of players: Gym rats, athletes, and hoopers
You need all 3. You need guys who will hustle, and play the game the right way. And you also need guys who can out-physical their opponents. But most importantly, you need guys who put the ball in the hoop.
The Pacers certainly have their share of gym rats and athletes. But they don't have flat out hoopers. They don't have anyone you can pass the rock and say "Game on the line.. Universe on the line.. go out there and score pal"
