The reason Pereira isnt getting taken down

People are all wondering why Alex doesn't get taken down, isn't he a newbie to MMA? Kickboxers don't know how to wrestle right?

Alex started training kickboxing at 22 and became elite in a handful of years and world champ in 8 years. That's ridiculous. It makes sense he learned defensive grappling extremely fast too.
 
I think it’s more like the Jones situation. He’s long so by the time you close the distance you’ve eaten some type of strike.

Makes people reluctant to grapple.
 
Hard to believe someone who never trained kicks before start at 22 and still be a world-champ in “kick-fighting” by 30

He’s a physical freak, but yet has the intelligence to understand and pick-up fighting like no other. Not a bad combination to have. He looks 29 yrs old for crying out loud
 
Because his opponents will be too busy getting KOed...

In all seriousness, Adesanya already put him on his back.
 
