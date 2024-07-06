The reason Pereira isnt getting taken down

People are all wondering why Alex doesn't get taken down, isn't he a newbie to MMA? Kickboxers don't know how to wrestle right?
Alex started training kickboxing at 22 and became elite in a handful of years and world champ in 8 years. That's ridiculous. It makes sense he learned defensive grappling extremely fast too.
Alex started training kickboxing at 22 and became elite in a handful of years and world champ in 8 years. That's ridiculous. It makes sense he learned defensive grappling extremely fast too.