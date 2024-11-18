The reason Miocic looked slow..

The Witcher
@Silver
Nov 15, 2015
- 11,946
- 4,805
Everyone forgets Jones beat the living snot out of him in the first round, aint no way you dont look like a lesser version of yourself after that hiding.
Stipe was in great shape, looked focused and on point. Got flipped like an egg and elbowed to Bolivia.
Stipe wasnt a zombie due to age, he was a zombie cause Jones beat his ass badly in round one.
