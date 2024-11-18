  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The reason Miocic looked slow..

The Witcher

The Witcher

відродитися
@Silver
Joined
Nov 15, 2015
Messages
11,946
Reaction score
4,805
Everyone forgets Jones beat the living snot out of him in the first round, aint no way you dont look like a lesser version of yourself after that hiding.

Stipe was in great shape, looked focused and on point. Got flipped like an egg and elbowed to Bolivia.

Stipe wasnt a zombie due to age, he was a zombie cause Jones beat his ass badly in round one.
 
Miocic looked slow because of the kicks to his ribs. Tom would be gasping for air if he got kicked like that wishing he was back in the pub having fish and chips.
 
Gaejthe took a beating off Max in the first round and came away with a badly broken nose.
He didn't look like the average amateur in my gym in round 2.
 
Hmmmm.... what's more likely.... that everybody suddenly forgot the fight that they just watched less than 24 hours ago.... or that Stipe looked slow.

I'm going to go with Stipe looked slow.... because my eyes still work.
 
Because he's old is the reason he's slow. Christ almighty he's been washed for at least 3 years.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Who woulda thought the guy in his 40’s, who hasn’t won in 4 years or fought in 3 would be slow. No way, shocking.

Stipe knew he was a lamb to the slaughter and it was written all over his face but he made 5m to show up. He would have been stupid not to. What a joke of a title fight though
 
ok so the first round ass whooping had nothing to do with Stipe's performance. Its like, it had no effect whatsoever
 
The Witcher said:
ok so the first round ass whooping had nothing to do with Stipe's performance. Its like, it had no effect whatsoever
Click to expand...
Did you watch anything before he got taken down or do you fast fwd to the Jones parts? lol
 
Nothing about him looked focus. The dude was so low energy leading up to the fight. Then he gladly retired without a fuss.
 
Stipe looked underwater from the start. He was already starting to show signs of a decline against Ngannou. Now he’s older and inactive, it’s not a surprise. That’s what many predicted and why the fight was criticized.
 
He looked slow from the get go, almost like he's 42 years old and retired 3 years ago
 
