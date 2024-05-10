The reason behind this week's main event

It's no coincidence they've got Robelis Despaigne on this card as well, I believe the main event is there to help fast track this guy towards the top of the rankings.



If Lewis wins, then he's become the gatekeeper to the top 10, and there's no reason as to why you wouldn't put Despaigne against him. It also looks less bad feeding Lewis to him, as he'll be coming off of a win rather than a lot of losses. But will build on the big name value that Lewis has, and stop the uproar of his fans for using him to build new blood coming off a loss.



On the other hand, if Nascimento wins, he'll get some name recognition from Lewis (not much), but really he does nothing for the UFC, he's not going to be the next star. However, it will bump him up to just outside the top 10, a great ranking spot and a very easy win for Despaigne to catapult into the top 10 off of.