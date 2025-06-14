The reason 5/3/1 SUCKKSS!!

startingstrength.com

The Texas Method and 5/3/1 | Jordan Feigenbaum

The world of training after the novice linear progression may be the most volatile place for a lifter. Three to five months of adding weight to the bar nearly every session on the same lifts is no small task. Yet the process of regularly adding ballast and diligently doing the program does not...
startingstrength.com startingstrength.com

In short after finishing a beginner program like Starting strength the original 5/3/1 program is not nearly enough volume to continue adaptations.

The Texas method is entirely too much concentrated volume in one session and then the intensity day is Not enough volume to do anything.

An argument can be made that starting strength is too general as well but if you had a choice Starting strength would be the better option than 5/3/1 for a beginner because you have more opportunities to per workout to increase load on the bar at a much quicker rate. Not only is this better on paper but when you see yourself making progress every workout it is psychologically easier to maintain continues training.

After a beginner program like starting strength the best option would be to NOT DO 5/3/1 but rather find a better program.

The article above explains why and this guy is a better lifter than just about everybody here or likely all of them.
 
it seems like pana is a fan of 5/3/1 and he used it to get some gains even at his level

he seems to believe it worked because the program worked so well at making adaptions
that being said i believe he changed it up a bit
 
it seems like pana is a fan of 5/3/1 and he used it to get some gains even at his level

he seems to believe it worked because the program worked so well at making adaptions
that being said i believe he changed it up a bit
In other words just do a more optimized program from the get go rather than making endless additions to the original 5/3/1.
 
In other words just do a more optimized program from the get go rather than making endless additions to the original 5/3/1.
in the video he said it is one of the best programs around
nothing but praise for it
you can see how he ran it at the end of the vid he has his whole training cycle laid out
 
