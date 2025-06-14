The reason 5/3/1 SUCKKSS!!

The Texas Method and 5/3/1 | Jordan Feigenbaum The world of training after the novice linear progression may be the most volatile place for a lifter. Three to five months of adding weight to the bar nearly every session on the same lifts is no small task. Yet the process of regularly adding ballast and diligently doing the program does not...

In short after finishing a beginner program like Starting strength the original 5/3/1 program is not nearly enough volume to continue adaptations.The Texas method is entirely too much concentrated volume in one session and then the intensity day is Not enough volume to do anything.An argument can be made that starting strength is too general as well but if you had a choice Starting strength would be the better option than 5/3/1 for a beginner because you have more opportunities to per workout to increase load on the bar at a much quicker rate. Not only is this better on paper but when you see yourself making progress every workout it is psychologically easier to maintain continues training.After a beginner program like starting strength the best option would be to NOT DO 5/3/1 but rather find a better program.The article above explains why and this guy is a better lifter than just about everybody here or likely all of them.