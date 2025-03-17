The REAL TRUTH from a Poatan Fan

Yes I called him GOATan... Not cuz I actually thought he was a GOAT but because its simply 1 letter change and it made his haters go wild. He is probably the fighter I enjoy watching the most in the current era. Not because he only stands and BANGS but because he fights budo. He typically seems to fight with a kill or be killed ethos while having sound technique (not just brawling). He has that intensity. He doesn't come in with a bunch of trash, egotistical, WWE wannabe vibe. He lets his performances do the talking rather than depending on his mouth to get fans and good fights (Jiri is similar)



Anyways, here is the truth.

He was brought in as a foil to Izzy cuz MW was weak as he'll (even weaker now btw).

Similar to Contlrad He was given favorable matchups on a path to the title (I wish they did in the past with other established fighters who came to UFC).

He was given a quick path to 2 title fights.

He also was way more active than any champ in years (again true fighter ethos). This helped him curry favor with Dana co.

He was always going to lose to someone with decent wrestling and just enough striking acumen to not get instant death.



Yes he probably got too cocky and decided to focus on social media, traveling and the Rockstar life more than ever.

When he walked out to the fight he did look off

He didn't "have the look in his eye, Joe"



But regardless of that he will likely loses again. If Ank wall n stall him early on, even if Alex comes in his best form he will still lose. It's MMA Ank is well rounded and has good enough wrestling (not even top tier like guys from the golden era)



That is the truth