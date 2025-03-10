  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

The real takeaway from this UFC

joy2day

joy2day

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2024
Messages
1,364
Reaction score
2,787
This was a razor thin decision, and UFC rematches have been nearly 50/50. There are no slam dunks here, only giving credit and criticism where it is due.

Ank fought a good fight with a good strategy. Alex fought a decent fight but missed the mark in terms of really instituting his game. It's hard to stay champion without more ground skills. I said before the fight this would tell the story if Alex had the ground game to rank among the greats at LHW. The fight didn't really prove that Alex has no ground game, but his apparent aversion to the ground made him too timid and mostly led to the loss. That doesn't bode well for his ground game even if we didn't see it though. Dana said they would like to do an immediate rematch, so that should be interesting. I wouldn't count any chickens just yet on the rematch result.

But here is the real takeaway- these guys aren't in the ballpark of the top LHWs of the past, and the collapse of the LHW division includes the highest level. Alex is easily one of the top strikers in MMA history, but there have been strikers that would have been far more likely to beat Ank because they fought with more reckless abandon, without fear of the ground. And of course, far better grapplers than either of those guys that could beat them both. I don't see either of those guys beating Jones or DC, and neither could have won the Pride GP at this weight.

RIP big guy divisions in the UFC. Those divisions will probably never be stacked again because of the economic model of the UFC that has driven its evolution.
 
It is HARD to beat a guy willing to follow a gameplan and fight boring.

Ankalaev did what he had to do to get the W.

That fight was aggressively boring.


Thankfully Ruffy, Gaethje and Fiz delivered some great fights.
I smoked a delicious joint during the wmma fight and get the impression that was a solid decision.
"Blueberry pancake sativa" Good shit.
 
I expect Ank to win the rematch with more ease.

Alex will fight with more desperation leading to more mistakes and Ank will be more confident and at ease leading to him being able to exploit those mistakes.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It is HARD to beat a guy willing to follow a gameplan and fight boring.

Ankalaev did what he had to do to get the W.

That fight was aggressively boring.


Thankfully Ruffy, Gaethje and Fiz delivered some great fights.
I smoked a delicious joint during the wmma fight and get the impression that was a solid decision.
"Blueberry pancake sativa" Good shit.
Click to expand...
The most boring title fight in UFC history has to be the Woodley vs WB rematch where both guys weren't going to deviate from their gameplans no matter what.
Woodley wanted to force WB to lead in exchanges so he could counter.
WB wasn't going to commit to any exchanges under any circumstances. He wanted to stick and move but his utter fear of actually exchanging with Woodley made his plan not touch and run rather than stick and move.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
The most boring title fight in UFC history has to be the Woodley vs WB rematch where both guys weren't going to deviate from their gameplans no matter what.
Woodley wanted to force WB to lead in exchanges so he could counter.
WB wasn't going to commit to any exchanges under any circumstances. He wanted to stick and move but his utter fear of actually exchanging with Woodley made his plan not touch and run rather than stick and move.
Click to expand...

Counter striker vs Counter striker is a reliable recipe for a boring as fuck fight
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CatchtheseHands
Does anyone actually believe Ankalev is going to shoot on Alex?
2
Replies
22
Views
699
Striker Fox
S
BigOlJeet
This place is cancer post fights.
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
868
Last Falconry
Last Falconry
R
When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent
Replies
6
Views
532
HHJ
HHJ
R
So Poatan should fight Ank, but Top doesn't need to fight Evloev (and/or Lopes)?
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
MisfitsBR
MisfitsBR
fries in the bag
Would Jai Opetaia (#1 boxer - 200 lbs) beat Alex Pereira in MMA?
Replies
5
Views
110
CobraCobretti
CobraCobretti

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,120
Messages
57,008,484
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top