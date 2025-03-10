The real takeaway from this UFC

This was a razor thin decision, and UFC rematches have been nearly 50/50. There are no slam dunks here, only giving credit and criticism where it is due.



Ank fought a good fight with a good strategy. Alex fought a decent fight but missed the mark in terms of really instituting his game. It's hard to stay champion without more ground skills. I said before the fight this would tell the story if Alex had the ground game to rank among the greats at LHW. The fight didn't really prove that Alex has no ground game, but his apparent aversion to the ground made him too timid and mostly led to the loss. That doesn't bode well for his ground game even if we didn't see it though. Dana said they would like to do an immediate rematch, so that should be interesting. I wouldn't count any chickens just yet on the rematch result.



But here is the real takeaway- these guys aren't in the ballpark of the top LHWs of the past, and the collapse of the LHW division includes the highest level. Alex is easily one of the top strikers in MMA history, but there have been strikers that would have been far more likely to beat Ank because they fought with more reckless abandon, without fear of the ground. And of course, far better grapplers than either of those guys that could beat them both. I don't see either of those guys beating Jones or DC, and neither could have won the Pride GP at this weight.



RIP big guy divisions in the UFC. Those divisions will probably never be stacked again because of the economic model of the UFC that has driven its evolution.