The real reason Khamzat wrestled Dricus

Dagestanaev

Dagestanaev

The real reason Khamzat wrestled Dricus was to show humanity he posses an invincibility cheatcode.

Attention , he is not using it all the time, but guys like Poatan or Gane should be convinced they would lose immediately against Chimaev.

Khamzat would have been able to KO Dricus with ease, but he sacrificed one fight to show you guys he posses the ultimate weapon.

Wanting for him to be triple champ soon
 
Dagestanaev said:
...he sacrificed one fight to show you guys he posses the ultimate weapon.
This, but I also believe that he really wanted to humiliate DDP for what he perceived as arrogant disrespect, which of course he did.

DDP is still down in Africa walking around like...
1762722535530.png
 
So you made an account just to make this dumb thread?
 
DDP vs Strickland 3 is the fight to make, Winner takes the belt from Wrestle shitter
 
He potentially can't go back home if he ever loses lol
 
Wrestler wrestles...
<{hughesimpress}>
To a boring decision.

Sherdog: "goat god code unlocked, ask judges"
 
ftfy

<bullseye>
 
The ultimate weapon is putting everyone to sleep?
 
Gtfo

7491yeqesgo91.gif
 
I know why



It was to win the fight
 
That's some pretty impressive dick riding...

The delusion is strong with this one <lol>
 
the real reason why Khamzat wrestled Dricus is cuz Dricus asked him:
- Khamzat, can you wrestlefuck me for 25 minutes?
- Lol wtf, bro
- U know, people saying I win "via cartoon physics" and "plot armor" so I think it would be funny af if I get destroyed for 25 minutes instead
- Fine.. I guess..
- Thx dude
smiling-face-with-sunglasses_1f60e.png
 
