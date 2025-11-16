The real GOATS of the UFC

KavkazDominance
Let's be honest:
Chimaev, Merab, Khabib, Islam and Topuria are the five real goats of the UFC.
Nobody P4P would ever beat them.
What would Cruz do against Merab? What would BJ Penn do against Topuria or Khabib? What would Silva do against Chimaev? Like the only match is GSP vs Islam.
