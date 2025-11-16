The real GOATS of the UFC

Let's be honest:

Chimaev, Merab, Khabib, Islam and Topuria are the five real goats of the UFC.

Nobody P4P would ever beat them.

What would Cruz do against Merab? What would BJ Penn do against Topuria or Khabib? What would Silva do against Chimaev? Like the only match is GSP vs Islam.
 
haha.gif



Fedor beats everyone you mentioned ;)
 
prime for prime, who knows how

prime cruz vs merab
prime aldo vs topuria
prime bj vs islam/khabib

would go?

never cared for Android Silva though. Khamzat lfg
 
GSP could beat them at 170 pounds for sure. And I'm still not sold on Topuria. He has yet to fight someone with the wrestling of Islam, Khamzat, Merab, etc. Assuming he beats Paddy in January, we will probably see Topuria vs Islam at 170 pounds.
 
I can't imagine MMA fans moving onto a new goat in 1-5 years.
 
Michael Morales is the real GOAT and Islam is ducking him, everyone knows that
 
Can't compair like that, the sport has evolved a lot
 
<JonesLaugh>
Sorry, Mountain Men, but a black man is the GOAT <JonesLaugh>
 
