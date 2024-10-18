The Quarter Pounder is making a furious comeback!!!

The only McDonald's burger on the menu that's actually cooked fresh. McDonald's explained around the time of the rollout that the switch was necessary to compete with rival chains such as Wendy's and In-N-Out. It was all about offering the most value to customers. Since the Quarter Pounder has one of the chain's thickest burger patties, it was naturally a top contender for testing out fresh beef.Making this change was no simple feat. Employees had to be trained on handling fresh beef safely, franchisees needed to be convinced it was a good move, and suppliers were compelled to make changes to accommodate the revamped product.While the Quarter Pounder is still not McDonald's most popular item (the Big Mac takes the top spot for most customers in the U.S.), we argue this switch has made it the chain's best burger. The new Quarter Pounder has been a resounding success, as its sales increased after the change, and customer feedback was positive.