The puzzle of the Suga Show

Goes without saying but you can't play with him at range, you need to get to him on the inside.

He has great TDD but i think he could struggle with the chain wrestling, also i think his gas tank will be a bit of a question for me since when he's pressured he does a lot of side to side skipping.

He's a tricky puzzle though, to get to his "weakness" you need to put yourself in the fire but you can't do this by over extending since his counters / timing is too good.

If i was to gameplan against him i'll keep it as simple as possible, double jab your way in.. he tends to skip back to avoid the jabs and use that while circling the cage to press him onto the cage and once there play a game of dirty boxing / take him down.. he needs space to get his power going as he likes to use his leverage / hitting you at the end of his punch to draw his power.
 
Merab is the best bet in terms of relentless takedown efforts.

Suga may be able to shrug it off for the first round or two but if his cardio isn’t up to snuff, the last 3 rounds will be him on his back, imo.
 
Mickey Mick said:
Yeah i'm thinking this also, Sean needs to end it early and Merab needs to avoid chasing / over commiting.
 
Ya I agree pretty much %100. You need to pressure Suga and not let him dictate the pace. I said before in a post too, Suga was tired after that Vera fight and Vera never really pushed the pace so his gas tank could cost him against Merab.

Also leg kicks! God Vera’s strategy was bad lol
 
I kinda think Merab and Umar would beat Sean, theyd just never give him space and ride him like a horse. He'd be pretty reliant on finding the KO. Beyond that, many thought Petr Yan beat O'Malley and lets be real, Chito was never a legit contender. O'Malley is great but let's see him rack up some wins. The guy couldn't even beat Pedro Munhoz.
 
Mickey Mick said:
I almost feel like merab is a lock in that matchup
 
HuskySamoan said:
This all day, lol. How we forget context around these parts. Sean is awesome, and I'm a little boxing biased, but let's be real, he got his hand held to a title.

Beating Aljo was supremely impressive. That's kind of what threw the casuals for a loop. That said, make no mistake, Sean was gifted a decision against Yan, and another when his fight against Munhoz got stopped just as Pedro was gaining momentum, lol.
 
There’s a good chance Merab goes down much the same as Aljo.
 
