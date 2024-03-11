The puzzle of the Suga Show

Goes without saying but you can't play with him at range, you need to get to him on the inside.



He has great TDD but i think he could struggle with the chain wrestling, also i think his gas tank will be a bit of a question for me since when he's pressured he does a lot of side to side skipping.



He's a tricky puzzle though, to get to his "weakness" you need to put yourself in the fire but you can't do this by over extending since his counters / timing is too good.



If i was to gameplan against him i'll keep it as simple as possible, double jab your way in.. he tends to skip back to avoid the jabs and use that while circling the cage to press him onto the cage and once there play a game of dirty boxing / take him down.. he needs space to get his power going as he likes to use his leverage / hitting you at the end of his punch to draw his power.