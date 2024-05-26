Article by

Lindsay Maizland

To put a price on it, the world lost $4–20 trillion per year [PDF] from 1997 to 2011 because of changes in how humans use land, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Some ecosystems can also guard against climate disasters. Coral reefs and mangroves, for example, form natural barriers against extreme storms.

The 30x30 goal is a global target. More than one hundred countries have voiced support, but that doesn’t mean they’ve pledged to protect 30 percent of their own land and waters. Experts say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. “The hope is that each nation will set the most ambitious goal that it can,” says the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Masha Kalinina.

COP16 biodiversity conference in Colombia in November 2024.



Protecting Biodiversity: Gabon​

Combating Climate Change: Bhutan​

Demanding Funds: Indonesia​

That’s why Indonesia, along with other developing countries, is asking for and receiving compensation for simply leaving its land untouched.

Empowering Indigenous Communities: Canada​

During COP15, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed nearly $600 million over seven years to support Indigenous-led conservation projects.

“There are no better teachers today than Indigenous peoples,”