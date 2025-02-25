Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: February 24, 2025
Jon Bernthal to Return in PUNISHER Standalone Special for Disney+ with Bernthal to Co-Write
Jon Bernthal is returning for more punishment. The actor will reprise Frank Castle, aka antihero the Punisher, in a special for Marvel Television, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Bernthal is cowriting the standalone special now in the works alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct. The Disney+ show will air in 2026 alongside the second season for Daredevil. Daredevil: Born Again season one, which will see Bernthal appearing as Punisher, releases on Disney+ March 4.
"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, tells EW. "It's so exciting."
Bernthal first played the grieving father-turned-vigilante on Netflix’s version of Daredevil, debuting the character during 2016’s second season. He went on to headline his own series for Netflix, playing the titular character for two seasons of The Punisher, which spanned 2017 to 2019.
News of the Punisher special marks Bernthal, The Walking Dead alum, continuing to collaborate with Marvel.
In September 2023, Daredevil: Born Again hit the reset button and overhauled its planned 18-episode series after early footage failed to meet Marvel Studios’ expectations. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Monday night, star Charlie Cox praised the work that was done: “One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things Vince [D’Onofrio] and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better.”
