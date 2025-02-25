  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Television THE PUNISHER Special Presentation (Jon Bernthal to Star and Co-Write)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
86,375
Reaction score
24,711
Update: February 24, 2025

Jon Bernthal to Return in PUNISHER Standalone Special for Disney+ with Bernthal to Co-Write

jon-bernthal-punisher-header.jpg


Jon Bernthal is returning for more punishment. The actor will reprise Frank Castle, aka antihero the Punisher, in a special for Marvel Television, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Bernthal is cowriting the standalone special now in the works alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct. The Disney+ show will air in 2026 alongside the second season for Daredevil. Daredevil: Born Again season one, which will see Bernthal appearing as Punisher, releases on Disney+ March 4.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, tells EW. "It's so exciting."

Bernthal first played the grieving father-turned-vigilante on Netflix’s version of Daredevil, debuting the character during 2016’s second season. He went on to headline his own series for Netflix, playing the titular character for two seasons of The Punisher, which spanned 2017 to 2019.

News of the Punisher special marks Bernthal, The Walking Dead alum, continuing to collaborate with Marvel.

In September 2023, Daredevil: Born Again hit the reset button and overhauled its planned 18-episode series after early footage failed to meet Marvel Studios’ expectations. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Monday night, star Charlie Cox praised the work that was done: “One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things Vince [D’Onofrio] and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better.”

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Jon Bernthal to Return in ‘Punisher’ Special for Marvel and Disney+

The standalone show is in the works, with Bernthal to write along with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
 
Did Kevin Feige actually learn his lesson?
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: February 24, 2025

Jon Bernthal to Return in PUNISHER Standalone Special for Disney+ with Bernthal to Co-Write

jon-bernthal-punisher-header.jpg


Jon Bernthal is returning for more punishment. The actor will reprise Frank Castle, aka antihero the Punisher, in a special for Marvel Television, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Bernthal is cowriting the standalone special now in the works alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct. The Disney+ show will air in 2026 alongside the second season for Daredevil. Daredevil: Born Again season one, which will see Bernthal appearing as Punisher, releases on Disney+ March 4.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, tells EW. "It's so exciting."

Bernthal first played the grieving father-turned-vigilante on Netflix’s version of Daredevil, debuting the character during 2016’s second season. He went on to headline his own series for Netflix, playing the titular character for two seasons of The Punisher, which spanned 2017 to 2019.

News of the Punisher special marks Bernthal, The Walking Dead alum, continuing to collaborate with Marvel.

In September 2023, Daredevil: Born Again hit the reset button and overhauled its planned 18-episode series after early footage failed to meet Marvel Studios’ expectations. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Monday night, star Charlie Cox praised the work that was done: “One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things Vince [D’Onofrio] and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better.”

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Jon Bernthal to Return in ‘Punisher’ Special for Marvel and Disney+

The standalone show is in the works, with Bernthal to write along with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
Click to expand...

The new Skull design looks Cool AF. :cool:
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: February 24, 2025

Jon Bernthal to Return in PUNISHER Standalone Special for Disney+ with Bernthal to Co-Write

jon-bernthal-punisher-header.jpg


Jon Bernthal is returning for more punishment. The actor will reprise Frank Castle, aka antihero the Punisher, in a special for Marvel Television, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Bernthal is cowriting the standalone special now in the works alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct. The Disney+ show will air in 2026 alongside the second season for Daredevil. Daredevil: Born Again season one, which will see Bernthal appearing as Punisher, releases on Disney+ March 4.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, tells EW. "It's so exciting."

Bernthal first played the grieving father-turned-vigilante on Netflix’s version of Daredevil, debuting the character during 2016’s second season. He went on to headline his own series for Netflix, playing the titular character for two seasons of The Punisher, which spanned 2017 to 2019.

News of the Punisher special marks Bernthal, The Walking Dead alum, continuing to collaborate with Marvel.

In September 2023, Daredevil: Born Again hit the reset button and overhauled its planned 18-episode series after early footage failed to meet Marvel Studios’ expectations. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Monday night, star Charlie Cox praised the work that was done: “One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things Vince [D’Onofrio] and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better.”

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Jon Bernthal to Return in ‘Punisher’ Special for Marvel and Disney+

The standalone show is in the works, with Bernthal to write along with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
Click to expand...
Give it an NC17 theatrical release
 
If it's NC-17, I expect lots and lots of boobs and beaver.

I read in a relatively recent Punisher comic, his wife likes to sleep nude and not cover up after she gets up.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Punisher does better in this format. 75 minute, episodic violence fests.

I don’t like JB in the role, but you can only take this character in short condensed form. It doesn’t work as a series IMO.
Click to expand...

Agreed. I've always said that Daredevil season 2 was the best Punisher season.

And for the love of God, Marvel, stop trying to humanize the Punisher! The Punisher is not a nice guy. Frank Castle would be the first person to tell you this. He's a high-functioning Psychopath. While he did genuinely love his wife and children, as much as someone like him could love anyone, he loved combat even more. And their deaths gave him the perfect excuse to fight a war that will never end.

Frank Castle is a serial killer. His redeeming feature is that his victims are much, much worse. He never kills innocents.

There's a scene in the Netflix series, where Rawlings is torturing Frank to death. Frank has a vision of his wife, Maria, who implores him to let go and be at peace.

Maria, "Come home, Frank".

Frank(sadly)"I am home, Maria".

Castle comes back to life, breaks free and kills Rawling's by jamming his thumbs through the CIA officer's eyes. :eek:
 
Im all about it. Punisher is one of my favorite Marvel characters.

Fun Fact Marvel has semi-canceled the Punisher theyve been trying to keep him under wraps due to all Punisher skulls affiliated with MAGA, Cops, and military guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,485
Messages
57,603,660
Members
175,767
Latest member
kingpush

Share this page

Back
Top