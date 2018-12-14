The Psychedelic rock / jam / stoner / space rock / krautrock / improv thread

Psychedelic
I'll start this thread with one of my newest psych discoveries : URAN GBG
They're rocking the hell out. Looking forward to watch them live.
This is Sula Bassana, the guy from Electric Moon. His solo albums kick ass.
The very versatile GNOD. Politically charged psych, and their sound is remarkably diverse. No two songs of theirs resemble each other.
Amazing jazz / psychedelic rock hybrid.
