The Psychedelic rock / jam / stoner / space rock / krautrock / improv thread

‘Fantastic Planet’ was considered during its time to be one of the best ‘Space Rock’ albums out there. Failure, according to what I’ve heard/read, is also one of Maynard James Keenan’s (lead singer of Tool) favorite bands (for what it’s worth). The album was a bit of a flash in the pan when it came out, but it had a cult following of sorts. Not all the songs on it sound like this one, and their other albums are more trippy than this one. You can investigate further, or don’t. Just trying to introduce stuff to people they may not have heard or know about.





If you dig it, you dig it. If not.. pretty simple











Clutch’s 2nd album is another one most might not know about while we’re at it..