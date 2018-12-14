The Psychedelic rock / jam / stoner / space rock / krautrock / improv thread

I'll start this thread with one of my newest psych discoveries : URAN GBG



They're rocking the hell out. Looking forward to watch them live.



This is Sula Bassana, the guy from Electric Moon. His solo albums kick ass.



The very versatile GNOD. Politically charged psych, and their sound is remarkably diverse. No two songs of theirs resemble each other.



Amazing jazz / psychedelic rock hybrid.
 
Just saw Parquet Courts last week. The show culminated in an extended psychedelic jam. Good show.
My last big vinyl purchase was the first five King Gizzard records. If you don’t, you should.
 
These guys are fucking awesome too.
 


this album is so sick. psychedelic rock/jazz fusion
 
^^ Really cool stuff in here! King Gizz been a jam for quite a while also great gig

Some off my playlist









 
I don’t know that you can do a thread like this that doesn’t include ‘Failure’..


 
sounds more like stone temple pilots than anything
‘Fantastic Planet’ was considered during its time to be one of the best ‘Space Rock’ albums out there. Failure, according to what I’ve heard/read, is also one of Maynard James Keenan’s (lead singer of Tool) favorite bands (for what it’s worth). The album was a bit of a flash in the pan when it came out, but it had a cult following of sorts. Not all the songs on it sound like this one, and their other albums are more trippy than this one. You can investigate further, or don’t. Just trying to introduce stuff to people they may not have heard or know about.


If you dig it, you dig it. If not.. pretty simple





Clutch’s 2nd album is another one most might not know about while we’re at it..
 
naw i don't think its bad. i just think i have a shit understanding of what space rock is tbh
 
