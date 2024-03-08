The problem with Chito still remains

Actually, when it comes to him being a champion, I have my doubts and have always had them for two main reasons:



1. He doesn't have anything truly lethal or devastating in his game that can end a fight or drastically change it in a second. Yes, he has fantastic powerful kicks, and good striking with some power, and the guy has very good grappling n bjj but there's never been an aspect of his game that someone has to truly think about in a way like, for instance no one wants to be against the cage vs Khabib or no one wants to get clipped by Pereira. You get my point. Chito has great defense, a very very good chin and overall is a good fighter because of his fundamentals and durability but doesn't separate himself in the way I mentioned above for me to truly believe in him in a fight where he needs it IMO.



2. He doesn't put out enough volume and loses rounds often because of it. Vera is a notoriously slow starter, for whatever reason, and more times than not he will lose the first round and sometimes even the second because he simply wasn't busy enough.





When I consider the above things, I then think about how Sean has true masterful counter punching ability, and his precision make him a guy who, unlike Chito has that one thing Chito will have to think about and be wary of.

Also,

if Marlon loses the first couple rounds because of not throwing enough strikes, he could become hasty in rounds 3-5 to try and force something and put himself in a precarious position for Sean to clip him.



Lastly, I don't think much of the leg thing as some of you do. I actually have no worries for Sean regarding that. That was a freak accident where his peroneal nerve got damaged suddenly and we've seen O'malley eat plenty of leg kicks by Yan and Aljo with zero issues. It's a non-issue for me fam.



For these reasons, my logical pick is O'Malley by KO, 2nd Round.