The problem with chasing a big caloric deficit..

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 893
- Reaction score
- 698
Were active motherfuckers on here…
How do you quantify 2 hour lifting sessions 4 times a week.. cardio 3X.. constant long walks (live near a nice park) and standing 40 hours a week?
I was trying to do a clean bulk.. ended up recomping
So I figure I can eliminate the occasional candy/latenight snacking.. starve myself out on Sundays (like 2500 calories.. nothing crazy)… that’s it right there.
Here’s what I definitely won’t do — shoot for a big ass deficit and lay in bed all dayand ignore the fact that I lowered my metabolic rateto hit the deficit..
How do you quantify 2 hour lifting sessions 4 times a week.. cardio 3X.. constant long walks (live near a nice park) and standing 40 hours a week?
I was trying to do a clean bulk.. ended up recomping
So I figure I can eliminate the occasional candy/latenight snacking.. starve myself out on Sundays (like 2500 calories.. nothing crazy)… that’s it right there.
Here’s what I definitely won’t do — shoot for a big ass deficit and lay in bed all dayand ignore the fact that I lowered my metabolic rateto hit the deficit..