Social The price of passage: Migrants fear threat of extortion in Guatemala

Advocates say law enforcement officials are preying on migrants and asylum seekers heading north across Central America.
By Jeff Abbott
Published On 4 Jan 20244 Jan 2024

Tapachula, Mexico – Luis Alfredo Rodriguez held his young son’s hand as he walked along a busy street near Tapachula’s central plaza, asking for money from those passing by.

150904-migrants-mn-1050.jpg

The 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant had just crossed into the Mexican border city hours earlier with seven of his relatives, including his wife and children.

But they arrived with no money, Rodriguez explained. Everything they had was lost to extortion as they travelled northward through neighbouring Guatemala.

“At every police checkpoint, the police officers demanded money,” Rodriguez told Al Jazeera, his forehead creased with worry as he kept an eye on his children. “It was a lot of money.”

Hundreds of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers like Rodriguez pass through Guatemala every year, as they make their way through Central America to the southern border of the United States.

But many are reporting that the country is one of several hotspots for extortion, as officials and security forces target travellers with pay-for-passage schemes.

Al Jazeera interviewed 25 migrants in Guatemala City and Tapachula for this story, all of whom said they had been targeted for extortion while in Guatemala.
230724-dariengap1-sj-100-245db2.jpg

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/darien-gap-dangerous-migrants-tourists-rcna95925

For Rodriguez, the experience dwindled his meagre savings to zero. He and his family passed five police checkpoints, and at each one, officials demanded extortion fees ranging from 30 to 150 quetzales — about $4 to $20 per bribe.

Rodriguez said the police threatened to turn his family over to immigration officials and expel them south to Honduras. “If you don’t pay, they say they will return you,” he explained.

He was one of several migrants and asylum seekers who described Guatemala as the most difficult country he crossed, calling it even more challenging than the Darien Gap, a notoriously perilous stretch of jungle between Colombia and Panama.

GettyImages-1324817301-scaled.jpg

https://www.amnestyusa.org/issues/refugee-migrant-rights/

“I think the route through Guatemala is harder, a more difficult experience to go through,” said Martina, a 30-year-old migrant from El Progreso, Honduras, who asked to use a pseudonym in her interview with Al Jazeera.

She reported being forced to pay 500 quetzales — about $65 — at a police checkpoint outside of the capital Guatemala City.

“They ask for money to be able to pass,” she explained. “Because if not, they can return you to Honduras. They instil fear in you so that you have to give them money.”

Extortion schemes have long been an issue in Guatemala, according to Eduardo Woltke, a migrant rights defender in the office of the country’s Human Rights Ombudsman.

But Woltke told Al Jazeera that the problem has recently grown worse. He has received reports of officials abusing their positions not only to compel payments but also to coerce sexual acts.
MV5BM2Q4ODEzMDktMzRhZS00ZjMzLWE3MTUtMWZlNTdiOWIyYzRlXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjUyNDk2ODc@._V1_.jpg

Extortion “is a recurring complaint from people who are in transit through the country, regarding the police”, Woltke said. “But in recent months, we have heard more about this type of violence, including accusations as severe as assault and sexual assault.”

Meanwhile, the pool of prospective victims continues to grow. The United Nations estimates a record number of people migrated north through Central America in 2023, with at least 500,000 migrants and asylum seekers documented in the Darien Gap alone.

Some 22,000 were expelled from Guatemala between January and November, according to data from the country’s Immigration Institute.

The government has grappled for years with how to address extortion among the burgeoning population of migrants and asylum seekers.

Accusations became so widespread that, in November 2022, the then-secretary of Guatemala’s congressional migrant commission, Ligia Hernandez, held a meeting with officials to discuss the issue.

Some of the attendees, however, brushed aside questions of extortion as unfounded rumours. “There are no specific complaints,” police director Héctor Leonel Hernández Mendoza told the meeting, according to local media reports.

2013-02-22T120000Z_1809396807_GM1E92N0GO301_RTRMADP_3_GUATEMALA-1704322122.jpg

Members of Guatemala’s anti-extortion task force line up in the El Gallito neighbourhood of Guatemala City on February 22, 2013 [File: Jorge Dan Lopez/Reuters]

But Ligia Hernandez, who has since become president of the Regional Integration Commission — a congressional body tasked with addressing concerns stemming from regional trends — said she heard testimony suggesting there is a network of corruption that spans the country, targeting migration routes.

“Extortions occur from the moment migrants enter the country’s borders,” Hernandez said. “To date, there is no real policy from the [state] institutions to stop this abuse. There are no free reporting mechanisms for migrants or possibilities for immediate investigation.”

Nevertheless, 20 officers have been dismissed in 2023 alone for extorting migrants, according to Hernandez.
 
Jorge Aguilar, the spokesperson for Guatemala’s Ministry of the Interior, told Al Jazeera that the national civilian police has a zero-tolerance policy against extortion.

Any officer accused of extorting migrants will be investigated by the Inspector General of the Police and fired if found guilty, he added.

But Woltke, the migrant rights defender, said cases often stall due to the nature of the crime.

“[Migrants] want to leave the country as soon as possible,” Woltke said. With the victims absent, the public prosecutor’s office regularly closes extortion cases, he explained.

2022-10-16T002816Z_1457773534_RC2O1X9P4HA8_RTRMADP_3_USA-IMMIGRATION-GUATEMALA-VENEZUELA-1704320947.jpg

Migrants from Venezuela walk along the streets of Guatemala City, Guatemala, in 2022 [File: Sandra Sebastian/Reuters]

Some migrant rights advocates also point to corruption in Guatemala as a barrier to justice.

Statistics cited by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) indicate that 61 percent of Guatemalans feel corruption is widespread among public officials. And interference in the 2023 presidential election has drawn international attention to longstanding issues of corruption in Guatemala’s government.

“Migrant brothers and sisters are suffering from the scourge of corruption we have in Guatemala,” said German Tax, a friar who oversees a Franciscan-run migrant shelter in Colonia Mezquital, a town south of Guatemala City.

181017-caravan-guatemala-honduran-migrants-se-252p.jpg

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/honduran-migrant-caravan-grows-4000-amid-spike-u-s-border-n921286

“Where are they going to complain? Who are they going to file a complaint with? Who is going to pay attention to him then?”

Some migrants who spoke to Al Jazeera laughed outright when asked whether they would file a complaint about the extortion they endured. Reporting their experiences, they said, was simply not an option.

“Maybe a complaint could be made, but would doing it mean that the government of Guatemala is going to do anything?” said Hector, a 25-year-old migrant from Honduras who declined to provide his last name for fear of reprisals.

He said he paid around 2,500 quetzales, over $300, for him and his son to pass seven different police checkpoints in Guatemala.

Still, filing a report felt like a pointless endeavour. “It wouldn’t be worth it,” Hector said, “because everything is controlled by corruption.”

c78af6f0feda712eec7c2defee3930f3

Al Jazeera correspondent John Holman contributed to this report.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024...igrants-fear-threat-of-extortion-in-guatemala
 

The Darién Gap, a dangerous hellscape for migrants is also appealing to tourists​

The remote jungle in the Isthmus of Panama has long been a deadly, treacherous place for migrants but it's also attracting adventure and nature enthusiasts.

MEXICO CITY — Deep in the Panamanian jungle, Venezuelan migrant Franca Ramirez was scrambling to reach higher ground as a rushing river broke its banks, he said, when something caught his eye: a group of young men, snapping photos of the landscape.

The former police officer, who says he fled imprisonment and torture in Venezuela, was surprised.

They were more than a day’s journey into the Darién Gap. The notorious stretch of jungle in Panama has become a treacherous part of the journey for tens of thousands of people trekking across the Americas, hoping ultimately to reach the United States.
darien-still1.jpg

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/darien-gap-dead-end-desperate-journey/

“I asked if they were migrants,” Ramirez said last month, after making it to Mexico. “They said no, that they were creating content and sightseeing in the jungle.”

The encounter was a rare moment of two different worlds colliding in one of the planet’s wildest places.

The jungle has long attracted hard-core adventurers. It is known as the ‘gap’ on Panama’s Darién isthmus because it is the only missing section, running about 60 miles, on the Pan-American highway that stretches from Alaska to Argentina.

For decades, only the most intrepid of travelers ventured into this once impenetrable forest — dodging guerrillas and bandits; hunting for rare orchids or the great green macaw; and seeking the thrill of being one of the few brave enough to enter the wilderness where the road ends.

Anacondas-Hunt-for-Blood-Orchid.jpg

Anaconda Blood Orchid - 2004

As adventure tourism has gained popularity worldwide — from climbing Mount Everest to riding a submarine to view the Titanic — tour agencies have also organized group excursions to the remote jungle.

“Tourism has been on the slow burner for decades in the Darien,” said longtime Panamanian tour guide Rick Morales. “The jungle is special because it’s powerful and humbling.”

In recent years, parts of this jungle have become the site of humanitarian catastrophe. Hundreds of thousands of migrants from across the world, including as far as Afghanistan, and parts of Africa, cross the perilous terrain en route to the U.S. border.

Blocked by visa restrictions from entering countries closer to the United States, a quarter of a million people traversed the lawless region last year.

skull-stake-main_s.jpg

https://www.outsideonline.com/outdoor-adventure/exploration-survival/skull-stake-darien-gap/

At least 137 migrants died or went missing, including at least 13 minors, according to the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In addition to its lack of infrastructure, the Darién poses security challenges: the migrant routes in particular are controlled by criminal groups.

“The real number of migrants who have died and disappeared in the jungle is much, much higher,” the IOM said in a statement to Reuters.

Tourists and migrants rarely meet face to face; the routes are almost always separated by dozens of miles. The migration routes hug the Darién’s northern coast on the Caribbean Sea, which offers the most direct path to traverse the roadless jungle. The vast majority of tourism occurs closer to the Pacific Ocean.

HERO_000_33WB9CX.jpg

Trip advertising does not mention the humanitarian crisis. Depending on the type of trip, tourist packages can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars per person for a package that can include medical care, satellite phones, appropriate equipment and a cook.

Marco Wanske, a 31-year-old German who went on a 12-day jungle trek in January, said everyone in his group sustained minor injuries such as “jungle rot,” a fungus that affects the feet, and one person had to be carried out by the group on the last day because she was unable to walk.

Migrants, at the mercy of smuggling gangs, often receive far less for their money.

Kisbel García, a migrant from Venezuela, said she paid over $4,000 to a guide who promised to lead her and her four children and mother-in-law safely through the jungle. But instead of tourist-style protection, García’s guide abandoned them two days into the trek.

The family wandered six days through the mountains, passing corpses as they ran out of food, she says, and relying on scraps of blue cloth tied to trees by migrants to help mark the path for those who followed.

They survived.

“We migrants have to fight against all the risks without any kind of help,” she said. “The Darién is hell.”

Full read at: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/darien-gap-dangerous-migrants-tourists-rcna95925
 
So his family passed 5 checkpoints, and each one had officials asking for in-between 4$ and $20. An average of $12 x 5 = $60. He got bankrupt by spending $60. Even if he still had his money, exactly how many days in Mexico did he expect his family of eight would survive on $60?

Another reason for the US to control its' borders. Leaving them open encourages these people to do some really stupid shit. I don't think the higher ups actually want to control the borders though. Flooding the US with third-world migrants seems to be the plan.
 
This is good news. This should help keep people from coming over here. Fuck off, we're full.
 
Why they don't try to fix their shithole countries?
 
Don't worry. The Gvt funded NGO's are working to make it safer every day. Soon there will several Starbucks and Chick-fil-a's along the routes

 

‘Disillusioned about China’, more Chinese aim for US via risky Darien Gap​

In 2023, Chinese migrants become the largest group outside the Americas to cross the treacherous region to reach the US.
4941328077_d537a6a65f_b.jpg

By Peter Yeung
Published On 22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024

Necocli, Colombia – Shortly after 8am, about a dozen Chinese migrants rush out the doors of Mansion del Darien, a rundown hotel a few blocks from Colombia’s Caribbean coast, and pile into three tuk-tuks waiting on the street.

“We’re full of Chinese people every day,” said the receptionist, Gabriela Fernandez, scurrying past the front desk with a clipboard in hand. “All the time, big groups of them are arriving and leaving together. It’s been like this for months.”

33948675238_08914095ab_b.jpg

Behind her, signs explaining the hotel prices and policies are written in Mandarin. Pots of spicy instant noodles imported from China are for sale next to bottles of water. Payments via the Chinese social media app WeChat are accepted.

“They move along in their own separate world,” Fernandez said.

The group of middle-aged travellers, wearing hats and carrying tents and walking poles, are dressed for a trek. But not everything quite adds up. Many are wearing lightweight Crocs footwear, and their small backpacks are wrapped in plastic bags.

It is here in Necocli, a beach town near the border with Panama, that marks the starting point for crossing the Darien Gap, a region of dense and inhospitable jungle that has become a major migration route for those trying to reach the United States.

In 2023, more than 500,000 migrants crossed the treacherous Darien, which is the only overland route from South to North America, according to data collected by the Panamanian government. Just over 25,000 of those migrants were Chinese, making them the fourth largest overall nationality and the largest outside of the Americas to making the crossing.
images

“This is a new element that was not there in previous years,” said Giuseppe Loprete, head of mission in Panama for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN body that provides information for migrants crossing the Darien. “It’s a lot of people, and it’s a long way to come. For the smuggling networks, it’s big business.”

Chinese migrants – unlike many of the other most common nationalities in the Darien, such as Venezuelans and Haitians – often take special “VIP” routes across the jungle that are led by guides working for the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s largest drug cartel, and are quicker and less strenuous for higher prices than the most basic routes.
images

Through a combination of boat journeys, hikes and, in some cases, horseback rides either along the Caribbean or Pacific coast, they are able to make the crossing in a couple of days rather than the weeklong trip that cheaper routes usually take.

Traffickers in Necocli told Al Jazeera that while the cheapest routes across the Darien cost about $350, the more direct routes along the Panamanian coast through towns such as Carreto and Coetupo and arriving at one of Panama’s migrant reception centres cost $850.

A-line-of-Chinese-migrants-waiting-to-depart-on-boats-in-Necocli-1708544939.jpg

A line of Chinese migrants waiting to depart on boats in Necocli [Peter Yeung/Al Jazeera]

But in some cases – with journeys to the island of San Andres, which is just a few hours by boat from Nicaragua – the price is as much as $5,000. It can bring in tens of millions of dollars per month for the cartel.

After all that spending, the migrants must head north through the rest of Central America, contending with corruption, theft and violence as they make their way to the US-Mexico border.
 

‘Why we want to go to the United States’​

During a two-day visit in Necocli, Al Jazeera observed dozens of Chinese migrants preparing for the journey, including engineers, teachers and computer programmers.
images

Waiting on the beach to leave on a boat to Panama with a friend, Wu Xiaohua, 42, said he opted to take one of those quicker journeys because he is eager to arrive in the US and start work as soon as possible. Originally from Hunan province, Xiaohua moved to Shanghai to work as a taxi driver, but since the pandemic, life has been a struggle.

“There are major problems in our country’s economy,” he said. ‘We have no choice but to survive. That’s why we want to go to the United States.”

“Our requirements are very simple: We can afford medical treatment, have a place to live, our children can afford to go to school and our family can be safe.”

One migrant, Huang, who asked to share only her surname, said she left Beijing two months ago after China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns ended her employment as a masseuse, leaving her barely able to survive day to day.

“I sold everything that I had,” Huang said. “We were treated like caged animals.”

aHR0cHM6Ly9pLnl0aW1nLmNvbS92aS9Wd0JKdXpXLWJSUS9ocWRlZmF1bHQuanBn

The huge spike in Chinese people making the journey across the Darien – a journey now so popular it is known in Mandarin as “zouxian”, or walking the line — has been driven by the Chinese government’s COVID-19 lockdowns, increasingly rigid rule and the recent flatlining of China’s once-imperious economy.

“It’s down to political and economic uncertainties,” said Min Zhou, a professor of sociology and Asian-American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There has been a downturn in the Chinese economy. People have become unemployed, and there’s discontentment about the government’s tight policies.”

Ai Weiwei, a dissident artist and activist who fled China in 2015 due to repression, told Al Jazeera that the phenomenon is a sign of declining trust in the government.

“Normally in China, ordinary people are very reluctant to leave their homes,” he said. “This phenomenon of people going through the agony of climbing through the rainforest, dragging their children with them, is the first of its kind to be seen.”

‘Chinese migrants are particularly vulnerable’​

More than 37,000 Chinese citizens were arrested for illegally crossing the southern border of the US in 2023, according to US Customs and Border Protection. That number is nearly 10 times the total in 2022 and more than double that of the entire previous decade.


images

The journey from China can take months of cross-continental travel and can cost as much as tens of thousands of dollars. Many fly into Istanbul or Addis Ababa, which pose few logistical issues, and then onto Ecuador, one of the few Latin American countries that allow Chinese nationals visa-free entry. From there, the danger-filled, fraught journey to the Darien, and eventually to the US, is made largely overland.

“The Chinese migrants are particularly vulnerable,” Loprete said. “They are seen as more wealthy, and so they can be targeted. The language problem also means that if something happens, it’s more difficult for them to access medical attention.”

During the journey, Chinese migrants are often taken advantage of by traffickers, Loprete added. Beatings and robberies are also common in the lawless Panamanian side of the route.
Lego-star-wars-castaway-900x506.jpg

The Chinese embassy in Panama did not respond to questions over whether it is supporting its citizens in the Darien but said in an emailed statement to Al Jazeera: “China firmly opposes and cracks down on any form of illegal immigration activity and actively participates in international cooperation in this field.”

According to Zhou, who is carrying out a research project on newly arrived Chinese migrants in Los Angeles, this wave of undocumented Chinese citizens is markedly different from the wave of migration in the 1980s and 1990s.

“They are now coming from all over the country,” Zhou said.
“They are skilled. Some are college graduates.”

Some migrants interviewed by Zhou were misled to believe they could easily get a job for $10,000 in cash a month. However, the reality is that many are struggling to get jobs because employers are fearful of hiring undocumented workers.

“The experience is driving them crazy,” she said. “It’s giving them nightmares.”

Wang Sheng Sheng, a 49-year-old originally from the western province of Qinghai, said his decision to leave China came down to a variety of reasons.

After working both as a teacher and in public relations in the city of Guangzhou, he said he felt “it was not easy for me to speak freely” due to increasing crackdowns on university professors and independent organisations.


legacy

At the same time, Sheng, who has a 12-year-old son living in China with his ex-wife, believes that life in California could offer him better prospects to improve his living conditions, even if it means crossing the Darien, which requires scaling mountains, crossing powerful rivers and dodging armed bandits along the 115km (70-mile) route.

“I was forced to do this,” Sheng said while sipping a cup of tea at his hotel in Necocli. “It’s really difficult for most Chinese people to apply for a visa to America. But I feel disillusioned about China. That’s why we’re here in the jungle.”

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2...-more-chinese-aim-for-us-via-risky-darien-gap
 
Batjester said:
No Lego? I'm out
Click to expand...

Replaced with the Harvey Keitel masturbation scene in Bad Lieutenant of all things.....

Hilarious.

Re: the actual story, unfortunately, is normal. Fucking vultures everywhere taking advantage of the desperation of others.

Very common people fleeing the Vietnam war etc would get intercepted and robbed by pirates. So bloody sad what desperation does to people and make you lose faith in mankind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

