Elections The POTUS was once considered the most power man on earth...

but clearly he is not.

Who made the decision that Biden was out? It definitely wasn't him. @The XL had this ignored chestnut in the other thread:

"It should bother people that this was the decision of very powerful people and not Biden himself. Lol at so called democracy"

I'm no Trumper, but is this why almost the entire establishment is against him? Because he can't be controlled? Because he doesn't do their bidding?

This is should be our focus. I'm no CS guy, but this is alarming.
 
Whoever's been making all of his decisions for the past 3.5 years, clearly.
Rob Battisti said:
My guess is they threatened to smear his and his legacy unless he stepped aside. He would have been “the reason Trump won” due to his selfishness.
His legacy ? Is Hunter even "in the clear" with all of his court cases? It's not that long ago they held a 4 star general's son over his head to get what they wanted.
 
Rob Battisti said:
My guess is they threatened to smear his and his legacy unless he stepped aside. He would have been “the reason Trump won” due to his selfishness.
His son is in hot water and obviously his whole family have done borderline illegal stuff throughout their lives, especially his brother. It was probably not too difficult to have leverage over him.
 
Rob Battisti said:
My guess is they threatened to smear his and his legacy unless he stepped aside. He would have been “the reason Trump won” due to his selfishness.
Or they just threatened to investigate his and Hunter's money laundering.
 
- Because he is a loundmouth that cant keep his mouth shut for five minutes.

Imagine Daffy Duck as your leader? That's Trump. And he is as pro-estabilishment as any other president, the only thing is they can't control Donald impulse. And that can cause international crises.
 
Clint-Eastwood-speaks-to--011.jpg


Obama can turn invisible and cause chefs to go paddle boarding. Bideseps could never take enough PEDs to compete with that.
 
I always thought the leader of the free world was a puppet to bunch of powerful people. The president basically a spokesperson, to more powerful people who remain hidden.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Because he is a loundmouth that cant keep his mouth shut for five minutes.

Imagine Daffy Duck as your leader? That's Trump. And he is as pro-estabilishment as any other president, the only thing is they can't control Donald impulse. And that can cause international crises.
Yeah I don’t get how people still think he’s anti-establishment. The guy fell in line with every Republican initiative the second he was sworn in.
 
