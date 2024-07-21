Cherry Brigand said:



Who made the decision that Biden was out? It definitely wasn't him.



"It should bother people that this was the decision of very powerful people and not Biden himself. Lol at so called democracy"



I'm no Trumper, but is this why almost the entire establishment is against him? Because he can't be controlled? Because he doesn't do their bidding?



- Because he is a loundmouth that cant keep his mouth shut for five minutes.Imagine Daffy Duck as your leader? That's Trump. And he is as pro-estabilishment as any other president, the only thing is they can't control Donald impulse. And that can cause international crises.