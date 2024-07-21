Cherry Brigand
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2009
- Messages
- 9,645
- Reaction score
- 21,259
but clearly he is not.
Who made the decision that Biden was out? It definitely wasn't him. @The XL had this ignored chestnut in the other thread:
"It should bother people that this was the decision of very powerful people and not Biden himself. Lol at so called democracy"
I'm no Trumper, but is this why almost the entire establishment is against him? Because he can't be controlled? Because he doesn't do their bidding?
This is should be our focus. I'm no CS guy, but this is alarming.
Who made the decision that Biden was out? It definitely wasn't him. @The XL had this ignored chestnut in the other thread:
"It should bother people that this was the decision of very powerful people and not Biden himself. Lol at so called democracy"
I'm no Trumper, but is this why almost the entire establishment is against him? Because he can't be controlled? Because he doesn't do their bidding?
This is should be our focus. I'm no CS guy, but this is alarming.