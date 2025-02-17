Health

Manoeuvres

Pope Francis is seriously worried about his health after being hospitalised with severe bronchitis, and is rushing to tie up loose ends ahead of the battle to succeed him.The Pope was admitted to a special ward earlier this month in Gemelli Hospital in Romewith a respiratory infection, and he has since been forced to cancel a number of public appearances.It’s the latest health crisis for the 88-year-old pontiff, who had part of a lung removed as a young man and has become increasingly fragile in recent years. The Holy See press office has trickled out continuous updates, and on Monday said the pope’s bronchitis had advanced to a 'polymicrobial infection' with a 'complex clinical picture.'According to two people familiar with the matter, Francis has been suffering from intense pain and has privately expressed fears that he won’t make it this time. On Sunday, doctors at Gemelli distressed the Pope by barring him from delivering his regular morning Angelus sermon, which he has rarely missed, even when hospitalised, said one of the people and a third person. He is now acting entirely on 'doctors’ orders,' said one of them.The Pope initially resisted going to hospital, but was told in no uncertain terms that he was at risk of dying if he stayed in his room in the Vatican, the second person added.As his health has deteriorated over the last month, Francis has also moved to complete key initiatives and appoint sympathetic figures to key posts, following a progressive-tinted papacy marked by bitter ideological divisions.On the 6th of February, before he was hospitalised, he extended the term of the Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Reas Dean of the College of Cardinals - a role that will oversee some preparations for a potential conclave, the secretive gathering that determines the selection of a new pope. The move, which controversially sidestepped a scheduled vote on the next dean by top cardinals, was intended to ensure that the process plays out according to Francis’s wishes, the people said.Re, a longtime Vatican operator, is too old to participate in the conclave himself.[Cardinals are only able to vote on new popes, if the incumbent died or resigned before the cardinals turned 80.]Nevertheless, he will be a pivotal figure in the behind-closed-doors discussions that often take place before the conclaveThat Francis selected him as Dean, instead of a younger candidate suggests he wanted to keep a friendly face in the role who would defend his legacy, said one of the people.