Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,071
- Reaction score
- 6,878
Where did they assemble this podium? China?
You know if anyone really needs a sturdy, well crafted podium, all they have to do is call Via Getty.
You know if anyone really needs a sturdy, well crafted podium, all they have to do is call Via Getty.
Donald Trump blames "crappy contractor" after onstage wobble
The former president appeared to lose his balance while speaking at a campaign rally Friday night.
www.newsweek.com
Last edited: