The Photography thread!

I've slowly lost interest in photography, which I never thought would happen. I need to get back into my documentary/photojournalism style and street photography roots. Before the way I view the world with eyes was always for the shot/moment. Always thinking about perspective, framing, light, layers, juxtaposition, humor etc. Now I don't even look for any of that. I guess in a way it's a good thing since I rather spend my time giving that attention to my wife and kids rather always on the look out for a shot.



The only time I touch my FF Canon gear is when the wife ask to take a family photo or a photo of one our kids. I lost the passion for landscape/cityscape photography for a long time now. I have a small ASP-C Fuji camera that I bring out on vacation, but everytime I bring it I don't even use it. My wife wants me to take a family photo in Hawaii when we go in 6 weeks so I plan to just bring my Canon gear this time.