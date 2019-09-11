The Photography thread!

TheLinguist
You’ve yee’d your last haw
Banned
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2017
- Messages
- 8,546
- Reaction score
- 2,584
It’s been a long time coming and many have mentioned it but here we go!
Everything from personal reviews of gear to YOUR photos that YOU shot!
This hopefully can become a thread of laughter and fun as well as learning photography and user opinions on everything from film cameras to DSLR’s and mirrorless to drone photography and videos!
So ladies and gents, don’t be shy, post your images and contribute to what could be the most positive thread in Sherdog history!
Here is my contribution, my wonderful and amazing Samoyed CHERRY, she recently went through tough episode of illness, basically she has some minor heart problems at the age of 8 BUT now she is on the road to recovery, we still clock in an 11 minute mile together, her favorite toy is a chicken squeaky (which oddly looks like @Clippy old AV) and she is totally a Taco Bell girl (not that I feed her tacos and burritos)
I shot this portrait on a Canon 5D IV 24-70 f4 Iso 400 using one godox softbox.
