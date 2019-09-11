  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The Photography thread!

It’s been a long time coming and many have mentioned it but here we go!

Everything from personal reviews of gear to YOUR photos that YOU shot!

This hopefully can become a thread of laughter and fun as well as learning photography and user opinions on everything from film cameras to DSLR’s and mirrorless to drone photography and videos!

So ladies and gents, don’t be shy, post your images and contribute to what could be the most positive thread in Sherdog history!


Here is my contribution, my wonderful and amazing Samoyed CHERRY, she recently went through tough episode of illness, basically she has some minor heart problems at the age of 8 :( BUT now she is on the road to recovery, we still clock in an 11 minute mile together, her favorite toy is a chicken squeaky (which oddly looks like @Clippy old AV) and she is totally a Taco Bell girl (not that I feed her tacos and burritos)

01410-B19-8342-442-E-BF52-1-F5-FBB3012-FD.jpg


I shot this portrait on a Canon 5D IV 24-70 f4 Iso 400 using one godox softbox.
 
I've never posted any pics here. ;)

I'd have to dig some up.
 
*Making my reservation for later
 
rj144 said:
I've never posted any pics here. ;)

I'd have to dig some up.
Haha, I had you in mind, what with those fantastic infrared photos of your but shamefully I forgot your handle, hope you can post some more fantastic shots
 
TheLinguist said:
Haha, I had you in mind, what with those fantastic infrared photos of your but shamefully I forgot your handle, hope you can post some more fantastic shots
I get busy for next few months and go dormant when it comes to photos, but I'll see.
 
Some taken earlier today, with a Nikon 850 and Voightlander 40mm F/2 SL II if you care.

LFpJPu6.jpg


oj6U9D4.jpg


Tvz70XO.jpg


...and one of my assistant.

GtF1xxt.jpg
 
I've slowly lost interest in photography, which I never thought would happen. I need to get back into my documentary/photojournalism style and street photography roots. Before the way I view the world with eyes was always for the shot/moment. Always thinking about perspective, framing, light, layers, juxtaposition, humor etc. Now I don't even look for any of that. I guess in a way it's a good thing since I rather spend my time giving that attention to my wife and kids rather always on the look out for a shot.

The only time I touch my FF Canon gear is when the wife ask to take a family photo or a photo of one our kids. I lost the passion for landscape/cityscape photography for a long time now. I have a small ASP-C Fuji camera that I bring out on vacation, but everytime I bring it I don't even use it. My wife wants me to take a family photo in Hawaii when we go in 6 weeks so I plan to just bring my Canon gear this time.
 
boingyman said:
I've slowly lost interest in photography, which I never thought would happen. I need to get back into my documentary/photojournalism style and street photography roots. Before the way I view the world with eyes was always for the shot/moment. Always thinking about perspective, framing, light, layers, juxtaposition, humor etc. Now I don't even look for any of that. I guess in a way it's a good thing since I rather spend my time giving that attention to my wife and kids rather always on the look out for a shot.

The only time I touch my FF Canon gear is when the wife ask to take a family photo or a photo of one our kids. I lost the passion for landscape/cityscape photography for a long time now. I have a small ASP-C Fuji camera that I bring out on vacation, but everytime I bring it I don't even use it. My wife wants me to take a family photo in Hawaii when we go in 6 weeks so I plan to just bring my Canon gear this time.
I took this with my drone last week, though I had to lower the quality so I can upload it here, pictures with the drone are so much fun, I have the DJI Mavic Air btw
DJI_0153_20190911123128350.jpg
 
Estemachine said:
I took this with my drone last week, though I had to lower the quality so I can upload it here, pictures with the drone are so much fun, I have the DJI Mavic Air btw
Nice. I've had the Air for 1.5 years. It's great. However, recently, it's been starting to drift a lot when hovering, and sometimes spins right when I'm not doing anything. It's kind of annoying. I tried many things: calibrating, calibrating the IMU, the stick... it still does it. Maybe a new firmware will reset things.
 
2019-08-17_08-12-14.jpg 2019-09-11_04-43-02.jpg 2019-09-11_04-42-48.jpg ...
 
Resized_2017-06-09_07-17-00.jpeg 2019-09-11_04-43-58.jpg 2019-09-11_04-43-22.jpg ...
 
This was an experiment with light painting. The picture was taken in a very dark room using a long exposure and then "painting" the guitar with a flashlight. I apparently swept the light across the lens at one point leading to that ribbon like effect in the middle.
BS36SSX.jpg
 
