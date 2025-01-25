  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media The person to defeat Merab will be Merab

"So I used this new undetectable drug and the #CSAD tests didn't detect it! Amazing! Thanks [unscrupulous doctor's and clinic's name]!"
 
Merab will be the first man on Mars
cat-funny-mars-tuna-Favim.com-3382180.gif

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN :D
 
Luthien said:
Merab will be the first man on Mars
cat-funny-mars-tuna-Favim.com-3382180.gif

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN :D
Click to expand...
I don't know about Mars, seems a bit on a lonely rocky place. But Merab could be from the Pleiades in the seven sisters constellations of stars, a lot of the beings that visit earth in UFOs are from there and they are blue beings and they have a unique energy, and Merab seems to have endless energy which makes me believe he is made of star matter.

the_story_of_the_cat_and_the_stars_by_heartsofdragons_dg584hw-fullview.jpg
 
imagine a reality where his head manages to plow through that ice and he dives deep into the center where the ice is thicker and he cant find the hole back to the surface and drowns.
its so hard to understand why he did this.
even if i thought it was snow/ slush i would just naturally assume there are also ice chunks. dont dive in head first.

but maybe this gave him the secret joe rogan made me smarter brain damage and thats why he keeps doing so well.
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
imagine a reality where his head manages to plow through that ice and he dives deep into the center where the ice is thicker and he cant find the hole back to the surface and drowns.
its so hard to understand why he did this.
even if i thought it was snow/ slush i would just naturally assume there are also ice chunks. dont dive in head first.

but maybe this gave him the secret joe rogan made me smarter brain damage and thats why he keeps doing so well.
Click to expand...
He's lucky he didn't get knocked out. He was alone and wouldn't have been face first in the shallow water. Easily couldn't have drowned there and filmed the whole thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Merab Shows CA Athletic Commission the Same Leg to Pass Medicals
Replies
18
Views
314
Wormwood
Wormwood
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Media Merab playing slap a##
2
Replies
22
Views
769
volcom5
V
mister piscadinha
pseudo-hardcores really thought umar had better wrestling than merab, huh?
Replies
2
Views
114
sdpdude9
sdpdude9
A
Media Merab arrives in Georgia with the UFC belt
Replies
19
Views
706
Dionysian
Dionysian
krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,121
Messages
56,813,015
Members
175,415
Latest member
prophecy

Share this page

Back
Top