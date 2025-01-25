imagine a reality where his head manages to plow through that ice and he dives deep into the center where the ice is thicker and he cant find the hole back to the surface and drowns.

its so hard to understand why he did this.

even if i thought it was snow/ slush i would just naturally assume there are also ice chunks. dont dive in head first.



but maybe this gave him the secret joe rogan made me smarter brain damage and thats why he keeps doing so well.