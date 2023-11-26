The perfect next opponent for Nickal

It has to be a decent name since Bo is a ppv fighter & his next fight is probably going to be at UFC 300. It can't be anyone too skilled or that close to the top-15. A step-up that's not too risky but can still give him the proverbial "rub". Perhaps a passing-of-the-torch from one former All-American prodigy to the next?Weidman is obviously a step up from Jamie Pickett & the other guy the Bo just beat, doesn't have much left in the tank, but does have 1 fight left on his deal. Not too dissimilar from giving Tony 1 more fight vs a young star in Paddy.Maybe teh Chris can turn back the clock and humble the very green & inexperienced Nickal & retire on a high note. It's All(American) or nothin' & he won't back down!