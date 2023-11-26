The perfect next opponent for Nickal

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
6,829
Reaction score
11,833
It has to be a decent name since Bo is a ppv fighter & his next fight is probably going to be at UFC 300. It can't be anyone too skilled or that close to the top-15. A step-up that's not too risky but can still give him the proverbial "rub". Perhaps a passing-of-the-torch from one former All-American prodigy to the next?

download (2).jpegScreenshot_20231125_201335_Gallery.jpg

images (1).jpegYUHPDPZCPVCSXHG3EHJLQJIQK4.jpg

Weidman is obviously a step up from Jamie Pickett & the other guy the Bo just beat, doesn't have much left in the tank, but does have 1 fight left on his deal. Not too dissimilar from giving Tony 1 more fight vs a young star in Paddy.

Maybe teh Chris can turn back the clock and humble the very green & inexperienced Nickal & retire on a high note. It's All(American) or nothin' & he won't back down!
 
Last edited:
Damn, another Pimblett vs Ferguson scenario, but here i think i give the edge to Weidman, he doesnt have much in the tank but Nickal is still rudimentary AF, keep in mind its his 6th fight, Ferguson is Pimblett's 24th.
 
Sorry but Barnakle will be stuck to crushing cans for as very long time dude is terrified to step it up.
 
I hate it.... But it's damn good matchmaking well done TS. Maybe we can get Rockhold resigned for next bkfc is done with him.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
I hate it.... But it's damn good matchmaking well done TS. Maybe we can get Rockhold resigned for next bkfc is done with him.
Click to expand...
Can't stand either one of them so will be happy that either loses.

But would weirdly maybe root for the old dog in this fight.

Agree it is good matchmaking. Well done TS..
 
That would be a fight Weidman would think he was going to win, but he would get starched
 
life is so easy if Dana is on your nuts lol

The fact that this bum is a ppv fighter is ridiculous

Bo will take the o Malley route by fighting bums for years then wait for a champ he can beat
 
Last edited:
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
I hate it.... But it's damn good matchmaking well done TS. Maybe we can get Rockhold resigned for next bkfc is done with him.
Click to expand...
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Can't stand either one of them so will be happy that either loses.

But would weirdly maybe root for the old dog in this fight.

Agree it is good matchmaking. Well done TS..
Click to expand...
Thanks Sherbros
 
Weidman already beaten enough.

There's a savage called Ikram Aliskerov. He got KO before and Nickal has legit KO power. Winner gets into Top 10 and potential fight with Borz.
 
Jihad-MMA said:
Weidman already beaten enough.

There's a savage called Ikram Aliskerov. He got KO before and Nickal has legit KO power. Winner gets into Top 10 and potential fight with Borz.
Click to expand...
Name checks out
 
achoo42 said:
If Bo Nickal wants to be the next Chris Weidman he ought to be able to beat Chris Weidman.
Click to expand...
Has he even mentioned Weidman? I don’t think he wants to be the next anything. Just the first Bo Nickal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Paul Craig lost his interest in Bo Nickal
Replies
4
Views
628
gassedelbowko
G
Unheralded Truth
News Bo Nickal: I'm fighting at UFC 300 against somebody around my own position
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
4K
Cat Biscuits
Cat Biscuits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,030
Messages
55,326,283
Members
174,735
Latest member
sailortammy

Share this page

Back
Top