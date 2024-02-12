The perfect male (physically)

Think about what women say they like.

1. Tall
2. Muscular
3. Strong jawline
4. Strong Zygos (according to sherdog)
5. Long hair (provided he has the above characteristics so it doesn't look feminine)
6. Facial symmetry (according to science this is huge in determining if your face is attractive)

So, considering all those things, the most perfectly attractive male in the world must be....


3049734443_e6a1414977_b.jpg

1200px-Khali.jpg
 
A man they think they can change
Money security
.
.
.
.
.
Everything else
 
Contempt said:
Ahh, openly homerotic mayberry threads, reminds me of an old dearly departed sherbro...
Nah the point is really that women say they want those characteristics but when you show them a pic of the great Khali, who has ALL of those traits, they go "eww"

So it's really a woman bashing thread disguised as a homoerotic thread.

Tomorrow I'll try to post a tipping thread disguised as a pitbull thread so I cover all the Mayberry bases.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Nah the point is really that women say they want those characteristics but when you show them a pic of the great Khali, who has ALL of those traits, they go "eww"

So it's really a woman bashing thread disguised as a homoerotic thread.

Tomorrow I'll try to post a tipping thread disguised as a pitbull thread so I cover all the Mayberry bases.
We all like certain things but a bit of moderation is needed. I don't think most women want all of those things to the extreme all at once. Also, I have no idea what "zygos" is.
 
You know what they don't like? Any dude who has the word zygos in their vocabulary.
 
I'll raise you Giant Gonzalez, a combination of latino machismo and caveman sexuality. He doesn't have long hair but compensates with a beard and thick protective fur that doesn't obscure his chiselled physique. Imagine being raped by this dude

cf34e3299a2e4d5ea1154c5572add3de (1).jpg
 
Women almost never say these things, it's always the men. Yes, someone who is above average height, well kept, has a nice smile or face and is in okay shape is generally considered handsome, or at least those are handsome features. Yet, that doesn't mean that they required ones. Moreover, all this 'you have to have abs, have a perfect jawline, be overtly muscular, be very tall' is just men projecting their own wants onto other men. Most women don't give a shit about that, nor do they want that. It's the same with woman that think they have to be rail thin, have lip injections, have their boobs done and the list goes thinking that's what men want. It's an interesting psychological phenomenon.
 
