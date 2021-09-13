Update: September 13, 2021



The Batman Spinoff Series PENGUIN in the Works at HBO Max; Colin Farrell Approached to Reprise His Penguin Role

HBO Max is continuing to build out its own DC universe. The streamer is in early development on a series centered on Batman villain the Penguin. The potential show would be a spinoff of Warner Bros. feature film, which is due for a March 2022 release.Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, who are directing and producing the film, will be executive producers on the project.Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, a crime lord whose given name is Oswald Cobblepot, inand has been approached about continuing the role in the series. No deal is in place yet.Lauren LeFranc (YouTube’s) is attached to write a script for the TV project, which would focus on Cobblepot’s rise through the Gotham City underworld. Should the project make it to series, it would be the second direct spinoff offor HBO Max: A show centered on the Gotham City police scored a straight to series order in July 2020.HBO Max also has several other DC shows in development, including aseries from Greg Berlanti, a J.J. Abrams-producedproject and, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad centered on John Cena’s character. The streamer is also making, a limited series based on the DC/Vertigo comic by Brian Wood and Ricard Burchielli and executive produced by Ava DuVernay. HBO Max also airsand, which originated on WarnerMedia’s DC Universe platform.