The Parts (fighters) ≯ b The Sum (the UFC)

Training for 10 years, getting yourself "ready for an MMA fight"; or Spending a lifetime BUILDING THE CAPITAL NECESSARY to arrange and fully-orchestrate an internationally-watched event in Abu Dhabi?

So many of these fighters think that they are > the UFC.Hate the UFC all you want, but the amount of time (effort, expense) at resurrecting the promotion, building the venue, reestablishing MMA be at the forefront ... is *far more involved / complicated* than some 21-year-old kid who "trained for years" to fulfill his dream of being a fighter.What do you think is more difficult?I do agree certain fighters, who established themselves, should be able to build their own worth, in their own right.But at the end of the day, the UFC model is correct.The UFC makes everything happen, whatever fighters are on the roster are a-dime-a-dozen, unless they establish themselves to be otherwise.Francis deserves credit for defining himself; yet he only representsof the fighters out there today.The rest need to be appreciative for the opportunities the UFC gave them.