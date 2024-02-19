The Parts (fighters) ≯ b The Sum (the UFC)

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 3,674
- Reaction score
- 7,680
So many of these fighters think that they are > the UFC.
Hate the UFC all you want, but the amount of time (effort, expense) at resurrecting the promotion, building the venue, reestablishing MMA be at the forefront ... is *far more involved / complicated* than some 21-year-old kid who "trained for years" to fulfill his dream of being a fighter.
What do you think is more difficult?
But at the end of the day, the UFC model is correct.
The UFC makes everything happen, whatever fighters are on the roster are a-dime-a-dozen, unless they establish themselves to be otherwise.
Francis deserves credit for defining himself; yet he only represents one-tenth of 0,1% of the fighters out there today.
The rest need to be appreciative for the opportunities the UFC gave them.
Hate the UFC all you want, but the amount of time (effort, expense) at resurrecting the promotion, building the venue, reestablishing MMA be at the forefront ... is *far more involved / complicated* than some 21-year-old kid who "trained for years" to fulfill his dream of being a fighter.
What do you think is more difficult?
- Training for 10 years, getting yourself "ready for an MMA fight"; or
- Spending a lifetime BUILDING THE CAPITAL NECESSARY to arrange and fully-orchestrate an internationally-watched event in Abu Dhabi?
But at the end of the day, the UFC model is correct.
The UFC makes everything happen, whatever fighters are on the roster are a-dime-a-dozen, unless they establish themselves to be otherwise.
Francis deserves credit for defining himself; yet he only represents one-tenth of 0,1% of the fighters out there today.
The rest need to be appreciative for the opportunities the UFC gave them.