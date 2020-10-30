The Paranormal MEGATHREAD (Halloween Edition)

VVarhead

VVarhead

Banned
Banned
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
19,037
Reaction score
3,315
Wassup sherdog. It's halloween soon, so I thought I'd make a thread like this.

This is the place to share information or footage of ghosts, skinwalkers, fleshgaits, ghouls, witches, warlocks, wendigos, demons, cryptoids, tulpas, telepathy and everything else you can think of that the sub 60 IQ crowd thinks isn't real. I'm just kidding.
Creepypasta or greentext is also very welcome!!

To start this off, a great video from a Russian hunter/innawoods guy who actually has lots and lots of footage which doesn't include anything paranormal. However in this video he experiences something that frightens the shit out of him and his buddeh. Many people fond of the paranormal think it's a "skinwalker" they were being followed by.
I have a russian friend and he's a hunter aswell and we analyzed this video carefully (what they are saying, comments, etc.) - the sound they are hearing at night that starts to unnerve them is actually from a bird called the "Scaly Thrush". The sound they make is identical to the sound in the video. Also the rest of the video could be explained by them being followed by an Elk or a Bear, however these two guys are experienced hunters.
One thing is for certain, the video isnt faked or altered and it's not posed - they were frightened and didn't know what was after them - however I think a natural explanation is most likely. Still a great video for any fans of the paranormal/spooky and not some bullshit attention grab.
At around 21 minutes one of the guys even opens fire on the thing and it lets out a scream that (I think) could be from an animal.



Another video I got is from a guy who frequently explores abandoned mines (many of you will be familiar with this I think) and captured some really really strange sounds in his video, starting like halfway in I believe.
Many people say this video was debunked, but factually the only debunking that was done was an amateur sound analysis and he discovered some discrepancies. However I used to work (7 years) as a sound engineer and a producer for a specific type of music and I can tell you that the analysis that was done was amateurish (its on YT) and discrepancies could be traced to weird acoustic conditions in the cave (also you'd have to know what type of mic he was using) or (a paranormal explanation) that voices of demons and ghosts don't "sound" normally or appear normally if you visualize the audio. But you be the judge, either way it's spooky and cool footage.



I will share more obscure stuff once this thread gets going, but I thought as introduction I'd use these two videos.
I hope some of you can share stuff aswell and are interested in this stuff, especially since it's halloween soon and we all need a little spook in our lives.
 
Last edited:
Imo Jinn stories are the most scariest. Heard some scary ones from soldiers who visited Iraq on podcasts.

Mirrored men are creapiest.
 
Eiffel-sixtyFight said:
Imo Jinn stories are the most scariest. Heard some scary ones from soldiers who visited Iraq on podcasts.

Mirrored men are creapiest.
Click to expand...

Heard stories from Iraq and Afghanistan aswell about Djinns and other apparitions appearing.
I'm sure I have them saved somewhere, I will post some if I find it.

What are mirrored men? Never heard about it.
Also share those podcasts if you still have them!
 
From the crypt of Sherdog archive

Ronnie911 said:
I'm not a big believer in ghosts, when something spooky happens I try to rationalize it before pointing my finger at the supernatural, but lately some weird things are happening in my home. So many things that its getting hard to ignore.

I live with my girlfriend and 2 dogs in a house we're renting. I'll give you a few examples of what's going on. Sorry if its a long read I'll try to keep it as short as possible.

#1. This happened about 2 weeks ago and is the first weird occurance. Our basement is a typical michigan basement. Dirt floor and cement walls. To enter it you have to lift a hatch that is in the entry hall way of our home. I'm home alone, the dogs are outside in the back yard. I go downstairs to turn the water to the outside faucet off. There are 3 dimly lit rooms down there but one is boarded and locked up. While I'm walking around looking for the shut off valve I notice what looks like writing drawn in the dirt. Some look like typical english letters but some look like weird random squiggle marks. It creeps me out a bit but I just kick the dirt around and erase it. I go into the 2nd room and begin to shut the water off when I faintly hear my girlfriend's voice calling from upstairs. She would have seen the hatch open and know I'm downstairs so I find that weird but i yell back and hear nothing. I finishing turning the water off when I hear her again saying my name. I yell that I'm downstairs and I hear nothing in return. I get goosebumps, go upstairs and look around. She's not home, I shut the hatch and that's it.

#2. Since then I keep jolting awake at night with the feeling that somebody is standing over me.

#3. My girlfriend and I are sitting on our couch watching TV, our dogs are sleeping on the floor by our feet. All of a sudden we hear what sounds like a dog squeak toy fall from somewhere high and squeak. We both look at each other to see if the other had heard. Even the dogs are now alert and looking towards the room where the sound came. After a few minutes of silence I go look for a toy but can't find one. Must be a mouse or something I conclude and continue watching TV.

#4. My dogs are starting to almost refuse to walk over my basement hatch door even while its closed.

#5. My girlfriend tells me she swore she heard me calling her name when she was home alone in the shower.

#6. The final occurrence happened this morning and is the reason why I found this all weird enough to share. I put the dogs in their cages and leave for work. I get to my car and realize I'm wearing my brown dress shoes not my black. I go inside and and kneel down to change shoes. Our shoe rack is next to our basement hatch, as I'm kneeling I hear what sounds like a stick being dragged in the dirt coming from down stairs. I hear it, then it stops for a few seconds only to continue again. I opened the hatch and go down stairs, at first I don't notice anything but then I see that there is more weird writings/drawings this time in room #1 where I'm certain I would have noticed them. There were even perfectly drawn triangles mixed in this time. I got the creeps and went back upstairs and left.

Sorry for the long read, I'm not really writing asking for advice. Its just a slow day at work and I figured i'd shared since it's all I can think about.




-------------
UPDATE
-------------

Alright so nothing really weird had happened for awhile. I've only went down in the basement I think once since I first wrote this and it was just to throw a box down there or something.

But about a week ago one of my dogs started to act sick. So I took him to the vet and they didn't really know what his deal was but gave me some kind of medicine to see if he would improve. Yada yada he only got worse the next couple of days up until this morning when I took him into the vet who has decided to keep him over night. While I was at work my girlfriend is talking to me on the phone and mentions that while she was mopping the floor she moved the dogs kennel and that under it was a bunch of gibberish written with white erase marker.

I instantly think of the basement writings and ask her to send me a pic and she says she mopped it up. I asked what it looked like and she said it looked like weird shapes or a foreign language written inside of a big triangle. I never told her about the basement writings so I go ahead and tell her and now of course she's freaked the fuck out.

This is where it gets really fucking creepy...

I'm home from work, girlfriend is gone for the night and it's just me and the dog since our other one is at the vet. I'm in the side room playing some pool, the TV is on kinda loud but I hear my dog yipping and whining. I go over and look into the living room and shes just sitting there on the couch looking at me not making a peep but I still hear the sound. I turned around and walked into the hallway where the sound appears to be coming from the laundry room. It takes a second of me thinking the dryer got left on before I realize the sound is way to soft for the dryer and that it straight up sounds like a girl is crying in a super soft feminine cry. The hair on the back of my neck stood up and I got goose bumps instantly. Gotta see what this shit is no way am I turning back so I speed walk to the laundry room and flip the light on...nothing. BUT then I hear shit hitting the floor in the kitchen, I walk out and there are ice cubes on the floor, 4 of them! I've been home for hours, we don't have an ice maker on our fridge and I'm 100% positive I didn't get in the fridge or freezer once since I've been home. The girlfriend has been gone since noon and the ice cubes weren't a least bit melted.

I get this STRONG weird creepy feeling that somebody else is in the house or watching me so I go back to the side room and shut the TV off and listen. It was really silent and then I heard a slow creaking sound and my dogs ears perked up hearing it too. After a couple of seconds its silent again. So I creep walk out and stand next to my dog both of us just quiet and listening.

Then...(I've got the fucking chills writing this right now) I hear from under the floor clear as day what sounds like metal on metal grinding coming from the basement! I hear it drag from one end of the house to the other and it then it sounded like a fucking door shut down there!!!!

Been sitting here for about 30minutes now. The TV is back on low and I'm sherdogging it while keeping my ears peeled. Gonna go down into the basement tomorrow with my buddy and see if we can open this door up.
Click to expand...
 
VVarhead said:
Heard stories from Iraq and Afghanistan aswell about Djinns and other apparitions appearing.
I'm sure I have them saved somewhere, I will post some if I find it.

What are mirrored men? Never heard about it.
Click to expand...
Doesn't sound scary but three men are seen in unusual places walking in unisen. But reportedly that it's one entity in the form of three men. As the three seem to be controlled by one brain.

Anyway if you watch them long enough they look at you, and you lose a large amount of time. And have no memory of what happened once the look at you.

I'll upload a story or two later.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
From the crypt of Sherdog archive
Click to expand...

Thank you for that! I'll check the thread out.
If you're interested in hauntings check out this channel here:

(timestamped for some good footage)

He has a huge amount of footage, hours upon hours upon hours. Many people have tried to debunk him but the debunking always seems more weird and shallow than the videos itself. He also accepts visitors.
I am absolutely not convinced by this guy because he weirds me out - but his footage is undeniably compelling even more so because its soooooo much.
 
Im not much of a believe in paranormal stuff, but I found this channel today actually and it has some quality spooky videos

 
I found the "war" story I had saved, it's in greentext format. Not an Iraq story unfortunately.

>Inna Fort Polk LA
>Doing rotation in the box as Opfor against 1st I.D who were going down range
>we're opr8ring through the tick infested grass to rustle their jimmies at 2am with our 240s and arty Sims
>we're deep in the wood now, moon is bright as fuck and we're moving at a fast clip
>i call a halt because i hear whispering. It sounds like the whispers of faint voices,
whispy and hallow like a pair of gunners have spotted us in the grass or something
>however its wrong feeling. My skin is buzzing and crawling uncomfortably and my hair
on every part of my body is raised. Last time this happened i was with some folks in a
haunted house and someone got smashed with a plate
>Whispers quiet down, and i want to get the fuck away from this spot as soon as possible
>PltLdr calls us up and we start fast footing through the woods and grass
>Pvt.ClumsyFuck suddenly yells out and falls over some shit
>i turn to look at him and gag with the rest of the guys
>i pop a chem light, fuck me right?, and an eery green glow is cast over FUCKING BLOODY MEAT EFFIGIES
>My body is at defcon 6 as i spin around absorbing what the fuck im standing in
>Six to seven 5ft tall figures are lined up in a pattern, covered with rotting meat thats
glistening green and white from my chem light and the moon.
>Spec next to me is freaking the fuck out because we only have blanks in our weapons and
has taken off his 240b barrel to use as a club
>People are freaking out and trying to clean off the Pvt, i lean in with my light to
check out this one figure whos taller than the rest and has more.... meat on it
>As im looking, those... whispers are bac

>Wind picks up and the little voices get louder, harsher, angrier.
It sounds like some kind of latinish language, gutteral and full of hate
>The other guys are getting super panicked, swinging their weapons about and shrinking against each other back to back
>i turn to look at them, and another PFC shrieks and i can see the color run from his face
>My energy suddenly flares so hard i could almost hear it in my ears, and my blood
is boiling just in the rage of having whatever it is around us
>i snap my head around to see this peice of flesh slowly, sickeningly sliding down until i see through the green glow of my chem light that its
>a fucking
>skull
>I just fucking roar. My body told me this was a bad thing, and i needed to yell at it and show it i wasnt weak
>i take a few steps back while roaring my challengr at it and the guys behind me are shitting their pants
>Wind is SCREAMING THROUGH THE TREES now, and the grass is whipping around our legs,
the voices loud on the wind as if answering my challenge
>Thats when my body tells me to run, and i turn screaming RUN. RUN NOW. RUN RUN RUN!
at the guys and they fall in with me at a dead sprint
>tree are moaning and roaring in the wind, and thats when i hear someone behind me shriek ITS BEHIND US JESUS CHRIST ITS COMING FOR US. GOD HELP US IM SO SORRY and hes crying as hes runnig
>I dont look. If i look ill panic, but i have 4 sims strapped to my fucking lbv
>THROW THE SIMS i yell, prepping one in my hands
>someone throws a smoke grenade in panic, the wind whipping purple smoke around us as if working against us
>i throw a sim ahead of me, and it does its arty whistle as we run over it. The explosion is deafening... but the scream
>The inhuman roar that followed
>Nothing can compare to the unnatural fear that shot through me as it screaming something so fierce and dark
>Fucking 5 more sims go flying past me, and as we run its like we are being chased by a rolling barrage

>We sprint. Propelled by a fear so ingrained it felt like madness.
>Two people are crying as they run, but no one has dropped their weapons or gear, just running.
>Running and being chased by whatever being of the pit was placed in those woods
>We dont even notice it as first, the wind dying down, or the trees thinning
>But we dont care. We just run. As fast as we can
>Gear crashing loudly and our useless guns rattling in our hands
>But we make the enemy base thing, and are greeted by enemy blank fire and sims,
but we just scream OPEN THE GATE. TURN ON THE FUCKING LIGHTS. OPEN THE GATE
>We dont even wait for the gate to be opened, and we plow through the razor wire likr mad men, and the PFC in his panic shoulder checks the gate, goung straight through it and cutting himself to ribbons. We follow him through, all of us.
>We finally crash to the earth in a heap under a big light surrounded by confused infantry
>We lay there and scream, and cry, and vomit, some have pissed and shit themselves,
i myself turn back around, breathing so hard that im drooling abd blood is running from my nose
>I stare at the woods

I remember saying "Fuck you." Before i passed out and slapped my head on the rocks.
We ran so hard that we tore our muscles apart. I got out in Aug at 100% medboard for "service related injuries". I dont like halloween anymore.

I spoke to a few of the SF guys who were drinking at the bowling alley bar and they
were super keen on what i was saying. Word was getting around because the private
who shit himself was going hysterical and got sent into protective suicide watch because hr kept screaming that "the skull was watching him". SF guy was picking up meds when he heard him screaming in Bjach. He said they've had some spoopy shit happen and alluded to an occult like branch of the SF. Probably pyscho

Maybe someone who served can validate some of this and give us his thoughts?
 
Last edited:
1462481680634-Kopie.png
 
anyone who believes in this crap should be embarrassed.
 
TribalDrumz said:
anyone who believes in this crap should be embarrassed.
Click to expand...

You must be fun at parties, this thread is for fun not for scientifically proving that the paranormal exists.
Anyone who believes in any kind of abrahamic (and most other) religions believes in this crap btw. In other cultures they'd laugh at you for saying it isn't real, actually. Also lots of very acknowledged people have experienced paranormal activity, that is not to say that it can't be explained naturally, but maybe is just not yet captureable by science. Same as magnetism would be paranormal to a bunch of neanderthals. However this thread is not the place to start discussing that, we're just having fun and sharing stories here, not trying to rewrite science history.

Also did you even watch the first video I posted? Nothing about that is about believing.

Another story: (CAUTION GRAPHIC CONTENT NSFW), click on picture to resize
1449459848501.jpg
 
Last edited:
So in High School we were visiting my female cousins and they were having a party.and playing with a Ouija Board. One of their friends was really into it and acting like it was dream. We were all sleeping over as my Aunt and Uncle were away. I ended up banging Ouija girl. Middle of the night she starts convulsing and speaking in some weird voice. I thought she was fucking with me. So I just roll over and go to sleep. That next week she drops all her friends and goes Goth (this was the 80s). My cousins tell me she got into drugs and booze and claims she was possessed. She ended up being diagnosed as Bi Polar. They all blame the Ouija. I always wondered if it was my D.
 
One night I was almost slaughtered by a fucking Werewolf, he tried to stick his claws in my ass. I fought him him off with my Iphone light,i it was bothering his vision and I disappeared back into the woods.
 
Ghosts/Angels/Demons don't exist. There is no proof they do exist.

I went down the ghost/haunting vortex a long time ago, and as fun as it is, there's just nothing to indicate they are real other than stories people tell.
 


always thought this was creepy but she was bipolar so she most likely was just off her meds and acting crazy... or it was ghosts..
 
i saw the angel of death standing on the stairs one night while my dad was very sick. i got a good long look at it too and it scared the crap out of me. its eyes glowed a black light.
 
spacegnome said:
i saw the angel of death standing on the stairs one night while my dad was very sick. i got a good long look at it too and it scared the crap out of me. its eyes glowed a black light.
Click to expand...
Did U guys do anything?
 
