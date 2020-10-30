The Paranormal MEGATHREAD (Halloween Edition)

VVarhead
Wassup sherdog. It's halloween soon, so I thought I'd make a thread like this.
This is the place to share information or footage of ghosts, skinwalkers, fleshgaits, ghouls, witches, warlocks, wendigos, demons, cryptoids, tulpas, telepathy and everything else you can think of that the sub 60 IQ crowd thinks isn't real. I'm just kidding.
Creepypasta or greentext is also very welcome!!
To start this off, a great video from a Russian hunter/innawoods guy who actually has lots and lots of footage which doesn't include anything paranormal. However in this video he experiences something that frightens the shit out of him and his buddeh. Many people fond of the paranormal think it's a "skinwalker" they were being followed by.
I have a russian friend and he's a hunter aswell and we analyzed this video carefully (what they are saying, comments, etc.) - the sound they are hearing at night that starts to unnerve them is actually from a bird called the "Scaly Thrush". The sound they make is identical to the sound in the video. Also the rest of the video could be explained by them being followed by an Elk or a Bear, however these two guys are experienced hunters.
One thing is for certain, the video isnt faked or altered and it's not posed - they were frightened and didn't know what was after them - however I think a natural explanation is most likely. Still a great video for any fans of the paranormal/spooky and not some bullshit attention grab.
At around 21 minutes one of the guys even opens fire on the thing and it lets out a scream that (I think) could be from an animal.
Another video I got is from a guy who frequently explores abandoned mines (many of you will be familiar with this I think) and captured some really really strange sounds in his video, starting like halfway in I believe.
Many people say this video was debunked, but factually the only debunking that was done was an amateur sound analysis and he discovered some discrepancies. However I used to work (7 years) as a sound engineer and a producer for a specific type of music and I can tell you that the analysis that was done was amateurish (its on YT) and discrepancies could be traced to weird acoustic conditions in the cave (also you'd have to know what type of mic he was using) or (a paranormal explanation) that voices of demons and ghosts don't "sound" normally or appear normally if you visualize the audio. But you be the judge, either way it's spooky and cool footage.
I will share more obscure stuff once this thread gets going, but I thought as introduction I'd use these two videos.
I hope some of you can share stuff aswell and are interested in this stuff, especially since it's halloween soon and we all need a little spook in our lives.
