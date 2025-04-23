The only way JJ would be...

...at Khabib's level of a ""GOAT"" (Khabib is more like elite, not goat conversation, but wtv), Jon Jones would need to have stopped fighting, I.e vacating his belt and retiring, after he had beat Chael Sonnen. That way, he'd be 13-0 in the UFC just like Khabib's UFC record... Granted Jones would have defended his belt more times — 5x vs 3x from Khabib. But since Khabib got his title shot when he went 10-0 (even tho his opponents were never in win streaks like JJ's opponents, such as undefeated Ryan Badder), while JJ got it in his 8th fight, I made it up to Chael Sonnen's defense... Just to add two more UFC fights for Jones.

JJ sees Alexander Gustafsson as the new generation, which if he were fortunate, he could have a strong team brother (like Islam) to push it until Gustafsson 2.0 but refuse fighting Anthony Smith, Santos, Reyes because they would need to make their names...

That way, the matter is... Debatable. There would be some interesting arguments either way.

So JJ who stops at Chael defense or Khabib? Who'd be best in overall dominance and accomplishments?
 
These are not coherent thoughts.. I’m not sure if you are drunk or high…. I think you are being sarcastic and trying to say Jon Jones did more than khabib? He did, yep. Good thread.
 
