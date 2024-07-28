The only fighter Tom fought in the UFC who made it out of round 1...

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
30,571
Reaction score
45,904
16x9.jpg


A 42 year old carcus from a previous gen of HW. Andrei was giving him issues on the feet too especially in round 2 before Tom shot the TD and ended it. Tom rekt Spivac and Volkov in the 1st round months later too so he was well in his prime. Shows how poor modern HW is compared to past eras a 42yo with 20 years fighting has given Tom his toughest fight by far in the UFC. It's the only UFC fight besides the 1st Blaydes injury where Tom didnt win a POTN too.
 
That proves Jones, greatest HW in MMA history, has no reason to ever fight Tom.

<{cruzshake}><WhatIsThis><WhitmanDefeat>
 
Andrei is a veteran who doesn't take risks anymore and knows how to play it safe and avoid danger.
 
ExitLUPin said:
16x9.jpg


A 42 year old carcus from a previous gen of HW. Andrei was giving him issues on the feet too especially in round 2 before Tom shot the TD and ended it. Tom rekt Spivac and Volkov in the 1st round months later too so he was well in his prime. Shows how poor modern HW is compared to past eras a 42yo with 20 years fighting has given Tom his toughest fight by far in the UFC. It's the only UFC fight besides the 1st Blaydes injury where Tom didnt win a POTN too.
Click to expand...
His 3rd UFC fight and the first decent name fighter. He wasn't well in his prime

He was maybe approaching his prime, but he certainly wasn't well in it
 
He got starched for as long as it lasted but didn't Volkov make it out of the first round, too?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

filthybliss
Is HW and LHW in its weakest state now?
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
2K
markg171
markg171

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,703
Messages
55,932,070
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top