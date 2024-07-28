The only fighter Tom fought in the UFC who made it out of round 1...

A 42 year old carcus from a previous gen of HW. Andrei was giving him issues on the feet too especially in round 2 before Tom shot the TD and ended it. Tom rekt Spivac and Volkov in the 1st round months later too so he was well in his prime. Shows how poor modern HW is compared to past eras a 42yo with 20 years fighting has given Tom his toughest fight by far in the UFC. It's the only UFC fight besides the 1st Blaydes injury where Tom didnt win a POTN too.