The content isn't really funny. It veers into some of Subway Surfer imagery with barman jokes then at 1.29 just switches to a robot saying they are going to exterminate humanity in a direct and not remotely humourless manner.
What's to be made of this? The title is about the dance off but most of the video is a robot threatening humanity. Didn't see anyone in the comments mention it.
