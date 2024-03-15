International The Onion releases bizarre Putin v Zelensky dance off vid ... end with humourless direct threat from AI advocating the extermination of mankind

The content isn't really funny. It veers into some of Subway Surfer imagery with barman jokes then at 1.29 just switches to a robot saying they are going to exterminate humanity in a direct and not remotely humourless manner.

What's to be made of this? The title is about the dance off but most of the video is a robot threatening humanity. Didn't see anyone in the comments mention it.

 
It's not surprising to me that dry humor and satire get misinterpreted as evidence of conspiracies by the tin foil crowd. Understanding dry humor and satire requires having at least 2 brain cells to rub together and CT'ers are operating on about 1.5
 
