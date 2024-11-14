  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The Onion bought Infowars topping other bidders lol

filthybliss said:
After the Sandy Hook scandal, I dunno why people even bother with him even if he’s chaotic and unintentionally funny.
He was staying drunk that whole time. We let Whitney back after her husband was fishing turds out of her asshole while she was coked out of her mind. We let marky mark be famous after killing someone. What’s the scale here exactly?
 
VinceArch said:
Does it? I can get a kick out of whatever they post. Granted, this is from years ago.
Yes, it sucks now. They were never as funny after they started doing videos, but it was at least from when they were still good. That's from 2008.
 
VinceArch said:
Does it? I can get a kick out of whatever they post. Granted, this is from years ago.
That's from before they were merged into Gizmodo and then resold to the Twilio guy Lawson.
Admittedly I've never found that type of site funny, outside of the unintentional comedy of people posting, quoting or referring to their articles as if they were legitimate.
 
I’m not really understanding what’s going on here but



 
Had no idea the onion was still around. Nearly every funny video of theirs is more than a decade old. Babylon Bee completely ate their lunch.
 
Lol at thinking they can shut Jones down. All this is just a giant promo for him. His new show will be even bigger.
 
 
