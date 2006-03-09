The Official "Show your Stuff" Thread:

Sinister
Figured it'd be good to have a nice weapon appreciation thread. Showing what we have.
As of right now I only have two swords which are just show pieces, not really worth posting. But the two I do have worth posting are my dagger and my pride and joy, which you'll see beneath the dagger, all black:
Here's a slightly different view:
The cool thing about the double-sided blade is it's intended purpose. It's not necessarily an engaging weapon. But it's best-used just kind of hurled blindly into a crowd of attacking enemies. lol
