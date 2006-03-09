The Official "Show your Stuff" Thread:

Shft_E said: ^tanks, she likes compliements



>>jonutarr>- I was thinkin of purchasing a paul chen would you say they are worth it, they are kinda pricey. Click to expand...

The great thing about having a dad who is a very, very serious collector of cutlery is that I get cool knives for gifts.I don't have actual pictures of my pig-pokers (can't find my crap digital camera) but I do have pics.1) Benchmade Bali-Song knife, with titanium handles and surgically sharp blade.2) Swedish Fallkniven combat/survival knife. Nicely balanced with a thick, sharp blade and neoprene handle3) What self-respecting Jarhead would be without a K-Bar; my bro bought me one when I graduated from Parris Island.My father, who has been collecting blades for about a dozen years and who is fanatically serious about it (he rarely ever buys production blades anymore, only custom jobs from master smiths) recommends the Chen swords. As Japanese swords go, they're really quite reasonable; I believe that a good, serviceable samurai swords (katana, wazikashi, or tanto blades) that can stand up to use (not wall-hangers) will start out at about $200-$250 per inch of blade or more.