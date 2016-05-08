  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The Official Sherdog Rap/Gangsta/Hip-Hop Thread

Ever since RoosterShooter dipped off the boards, the dialogue on Hip-Hop has dwindled significantly everywhere, nothing in the 'berry, P&M or the Plats. WTF?!? Hip-Hop/Rap is the most popular genre of music today and NOTHING?!?!

Most of those threads were flamewars but hey this is just a thread to post what you're listening to and small talk/banter.

CyHi The Prynce is pretty damn underrated.





It bumps in the whip
 
Haven't been into Hip-Hop for the past years. Besides Tech N9ne, Mac Lethal, Potluck, Rittz and some others. But Rittz just drop his new album. It's fucking awesome.

 
Still not sure what sub-genre this kind of hip-hop is. People in the video comments are saying it's triphop, instrumental hip-hop, jazzhop or w/e. Well, this is the kind of music I have been listening to so far. Pretty cool stuff

 
I haven't really listened/talked to anyone about any newer shit, but this dude just played a show with RA in my area and I've been liking his stuff. He's got a decent amount of views of the ole youtubes so I'm guessing he's somewhat well known. Kids only 17.







And because I was just telling a friend about seeing this shit live and it still blows my mind

 
I've seen him on a few Cyphers, he's pretty good. I really liked this mic session he did:

 
Aes Rock's new album is pretty good. Best since Labor Days me thinks.

 
Oh nice, hadn't heard that before thanks.

I'm glad you've heard him before way down in Fla, he's from a few towns over and I love when local guys can make it out of Mass haha.
 
Lol,I definitely wasn't expecting to see him posted, complete luck haha. I'm a huge fan of that YouTube Channel though (The Cypher Effect). They showcase a lot of talented underground Rappers.
 
