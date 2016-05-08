The Official Sherdog Rap/Gangsta/Hip-Hop Thread

Hyperglide
Ever since RoosterShooter dipped off the boards, the dialogue on Hip-Hop has dwindled significantly everywhere, nothing in the 'berry, P&M or the Plats. WTF?!? Hip-Hop/Rap is the most popular genre of music today and NOTHING?!?!
Most of those threads were flamewars but hey this is just a thread to post what you're listening to and small talk/banter.
CyHi The Prynce is pretty damn underrated.
It bumps in the whip
