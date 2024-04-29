Media *** The Official Ronda Rousey Mega Thread *** (UPDATED)

Mammothman said:
Rogan was the biggest Ronda dick rider in the world, it's crazy how she truly believe all that nonsense Rogan was talking instead of looking it as it was, just a promotional stunt.
That kind of hype was insane and unnatural. Easy to be swept up in it. All her fights were so easy, you feel invincible
 
Are you telling me Joe secretly believed he could beat her? Right after he got his black belt in Flat Earth from the Edgy Brah school of Moon Landings?
 
HHJ said:
That kind of hype was insane and unnatural. Easy to be swept up in it. All her fights were so easy, you feel invincible
For sure, she didn't have any kind of self awareness, I feel all the greats should know where they can improve despite always winning, unlike Ronda that thought she was already perfect and with Hogan and Irish Edmond in her ear she brought into her own hype
 
