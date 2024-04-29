20falarVerdades
UPDATE:
Ronda allegedly bullied UFC staff
Last edited:
The Nunes KO was good too
She was dancing like Kevin Lee in his prime
That kind of hype was insane and unnatural. Easy to be swept up in it. All her fights were so easy, you feel invincibleRogan was the biggest Ronda dick rider in the world, it's crazy how she truly believe all that nonsense Rogan was talking instead of looking it as it was, just a promotional stunt.
Are you telling me Joe secretly believed he could beat her? Right after he got his black belt in Flat Earth from the Edgy Brah school of Moon Landings?Rogan was the biggest Ronda dick rider in the world, it's crazy how she truly believe all that nonsense Rogan was talking instead of looking it as it was, just a promotional stunt.
Early stoppage IMO, we needed a proper KO thereThe Nunes KO was good too
She was dancing like Kevin Lee in his prime
Thank her mother . Nutty Workd Chanp in Judo Psychologist mama who raised her in the “ if you ain’t first you’re last “ mentality.Ronda will make for a fine case-study on abnormal psychology in combat sports
Joe turned on her because she broke his heart
For sure, she didn't have any kind of self awareness, I feel all the greats should know where they can improve despite always winning, unlike Ronda that thought she was already perfect and with Hogan and Irish Edmond in her ear she brought into her own hypeThat kind of hype was insane and unnatural. Easy to be swept up in it. All her fights were so easy, you feel invincible