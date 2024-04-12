The official "I hope Bo tanks this Gimme" thread

HATE and NEGATIVITY only how dare he get a main card spot on such a historic card ahead of actual champs.


has a cool podcast tho but come on this didn't even happen with chimaev when he was PEAK Borz and he had 10X the hype and was fighting better comp.:rolleyes:


Let's go Cody, please pull a Tristan Connelly or something just one time <2><2><2>


Premium can crushing shouldn't be rewarded on such a historic time, put that shit on the prelims.
 
Bo Nickal been using his hands for KOs a lot more lately. It might not be on this card. But give it time, if he keeps this up, it will eventually lead to him getting caught.
 
Whatever happened to Amir?

wide.jpg
 
Yes fuck him but his place on the card seems insulting to the many former Champs under him. He's a stud in the ncaa and so far but Jesus pump the brakes. It's a real bummer he's taking place of us getting to see Cody get decapitated.
 
Bo should face the Notorious Conor McGregor after Cody Brundage

<mcgoat>
 
I think it makes sense for him to get the spot since they want him to be a new star. I just don't like the guy though. He rubs me the wrong way and you are going to find me hard pressed to root for lay and pray wrestlers.
 
