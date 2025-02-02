The Official Dagestani Big Book of Excuses**

Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey
Nov 12, 2014
14,013
18,399
the tiramisu one is hilarious, the others aren't that funny
how would you know you don t even get invited to the partyYou’re such a party breaker
I'm sure there will be more to come. Umar and Shara are chock full of excuses. Islam makes excuses even when he wins. Hope to see this posted in perpetuity, much like the Big Nog and Big Rigg books before it, inshallah.
Lots of stuff here crosses that line, but I fail to see how this does. This is just in good fun.seems like this may be a little racist, but not surprised
When is the next powerslap event chief?didn't use my idea so it sucks. imho
Add an apple and a pillow to Ronda.Didn't you post one of these already?
When is the White-Anglo encyclopedia of excuses being published??
Featuring:
Uncle Chael
EPO Dillishank
Corny McGregor
Honda Housey