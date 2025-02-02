  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

**The Official Dagestani Big Book of Excuses**

I'm sure there will be more to come. Umar and Shara are chock full of excuses. Islam makes excuses even when he wins. Hope to see this posted in perpetuity, much like the Big Nog and Big Rigg books before it, inshallah.

The Dagestani Big Book of Excuses.jpg
 
Beat me to it! I was literally considering making something like this last night...great work shermano. Don't listen to the Khabib/Islam fanboys.
 
Didn't you post one of these already?

When is the White-Anglo encyclopedia of excuses being published??🇺🇸👻🇮🇪
Featuring:
Uncle Chael🥈
EPO Dillishank💉
Corny McGregor🎈🦶🏻
Honda Housey🤕💥🦵🏼
 
Zabit had bad cardio so he retired and blamed it on some other shit
 
But what's really maddening was Islams excuses for his boy Umar. He said Umar lost because of short notice camp.

Meanwhile they were the ones who pushed for the January date. Merab was the one who wanted to chill for a couple more months.

Now that Merab whopped him, it was a short camp all of sudden.
 
Add an apple and a pillow to Ronda.
 
