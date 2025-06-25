The odds of Tom Aspinall becoming heavyweight goat are slim to none.

TheUltraCasual
All my takes are correct and yours are wrong n dum
@White
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2025
- Messages
- 48
- Reaction score
- 74
Lets take a look at the division, it is so incredibly shallow he could genuinely Round 1 KO the entire top 10 and not be the goat. He would have to venture so far ahead of the top 10 because of how bad everyone is, and the odds of him not getting fluked in the flukiest division where anyone can take out anyone else with one shot seems so unlikely. I just can't see it happening, and I love Tom.