The odds of Tom Aspinall becoming heavyweight goat are slim to none.

Lets take a look at the division, it is so incredibly shallow he could genuinely Round 1 KO the entire top 10 and not be the goat. He would have to venture so far ahead of the top 10 because of how bad everyone is, and the odds of him not getting fluked in the flukiest division where anyone can take out anyone else with one shot seems so unlikely. I just can't see it happening, and I love Tom.
 
Thanks Jones for not giving Aspinall the same privilege of having a chance to beat him, like how the old Champions gave Jones when he was coming up.

Imagine if Shogun ducked Jones for 2 years and held the belt?
 
Lets take a look at the division, it is so incredibly shallow he could genuinely Round 1 KO the entire top 10 and not be the goat. He would have to venture so far ahead of the top 10 because of how bad everyone is, and the odds of him not getting fluked in the flukiest division where anyone can take out anyone else with one shot seems so unlikely. I just can't see it happening, and I love Tom.
Stack up enough bodies and eventually the names matter less.

But yes it will take a pretty tall stack of bodies. That said if he keeps getting early KO's and taking no damage he can be more active than most champs if he chooses...
 
