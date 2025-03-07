  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

The odds are close but is anyone predicting a close fight in the main event?

G

Goat Poster

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2016
Messages
606
Reaction score
1,081
Seems like the vast majority of people are predicting either guy to win decisively for a fight with such close odds. Goes to distance odds are +180.

Pereira fought Jan to a split decision and Jan fought Ankalaev to a draw. Ankalaev isn't a suffocating wrestler, neither he does seem to have insane cardio. Could we get a lot of cage-fucking in the 1st 2 or 3 rounds to drain Pereira's power, then you get two pretty large humans who are a bit gassed and not much happens?
Could it be a low output fight just by having a wrestler being overtly cautious of the striker and vice versa?
What else can make this fight close?

Look I'm not even predicting this. I think someone will finish it and I lean Pereira but it seems people are discounting this possibility a bit much. I just feel that Ankalev is gonna try to hold a lot to start the fight and it's being a bit overlooked how that will affect both of them...
 
I think it will be a close fight, and I am a little worried. I like Pereira, and don't want anymore Russian champs. I hear rumours that Alex didn't train as hard for this fight, and the Rooskie is no joke. Also, for Gaethje fight, I know he's getting close to the end of his career, and he is a guy I will really miss when he leaves. One more bad loss, and I know he will retire, so I'm a little nervous for this fight also!
 
If it IS a close fight, i imagine its a spectacular striking display, which i think we all would want to see some of that.
 
when odds are close it's because it's hard to predict who will win, not because the fight it's self will be close per se
 
RockyLockridge said:
when odds are close it's because it's hard to predict who will win, not because the fight it's self will be close per se
Click to expand...
Hell, this is a sport where if 2 guys are actually 50-50 with each other, that could be expressed either through close action in a single fight and/or trading extremely decisive victories
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
Edward Henry Greb
Ankalaev = Nondescript / Nothing
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
3K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
What Would It Take For You To Believe That The UFC is Protecting Poatan from Ankalaev?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Big Tuppy Hole
Big Tuppy Hole

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,793
Messages
56,988,407
Members
175,489
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top