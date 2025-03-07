The odds are close but is anyone predicting a close fight in the main event?

Seems like the vast majority of people are predicting either guy to win decisively for a fight with such close odds. Goes to distance odds are +180.



Pereira fought Jan to a split decision and Jan fought Ankalaev to a draw. Ankalaev isn't a suffocating wrestler, neither he does seem to have insane cardio. Could we get a lot of cage-fucking in the 1st 2 or 3 rounds to drain Pereira's power, then you get two pretty large humans who are a bit gassed and not much happens?

Could it be a low output fight just by having a wrestler being overtly cautious of the striker and vice versa?

What else can make this fight close?



Look I'm not even predicting this. I think someone will finish it and I lean Pereira but it seems people are discounting this possibility a bit much. I just feel that Ankalev is gonna try to hold a lot to start the fight and it's being a bit overlooked how that will affect both of them...