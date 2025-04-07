The Obscure

Sir Elzio Dennick
Interesting story up there.
Yesireee ! Some obscure stuff up there - even too obscure for me - but my underground taste for music can make me appreciate the wildest, "obscurest" sound out there in rockland....I always say you need the guts to ignore the wimpy mainstream stuff that at times pollutes real art , because yes, music and rock IS art !!!
