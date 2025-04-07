The Obscure

Yesireee ! Some obscure stuff up there - even too obscure for me - but my underground taste for music can make me appreciate the wildest, "obscurest" sound out there in rockland....I always say you need the guts to ignore the wimpy mainstream stuff that at times pollutes real art , because yes, music and rock IS art !!!
 
Does this baby fit in this here thread ??? Is it obscure enuff ? The Warlocks, pre-Grateful Dead ('64)
 
triptych said:
triptych said:
Well then let's roll.....


 
Let's roll .........

This tune remained in obscurity until Eric Stumpo's Plan 9 dug it up and inserted it into their Dealing with the Dead album during the Paisley Underground revival of the otherwise wimpy 1980s.
 
Whatever anyone may think of Charles Manson and the Family, he had released a very obscure and, considered by many, mediocre album of songs :)
"Lie: The Love and Terror Cult"......ya can't get more obscure than this :)
 
