"Fly to me, let's rest at the shores of the Indian Ocean"Bro, what the fuck when did Abdubaker become a poet? Is he courting Ilia or what?And this was a response to Ilia saying if he met Islam in the streets he would fuck him up so bad he would need to pay his medical bills.I get why people are clutching their pearls at the Nurmagomedovs attacking Ilia (without any provocation whatsoever!), I would be shook if someone told me to fly to him so that we may lay at the shores of the Indian Ocean.