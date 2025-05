Some secret societs are know for using sexually voluptious ninjas. They steal a man fortune and soul in a ritual called marriage.

Some audience members walked out at this point. Many watching online reached out to me, aghast at Linderman’s comments, which they said implied women and minorities who received promotions hadn’t deserved them.Also speaking was Landau, the deputy secretary of State. He repeatedly raised the concept of respect and said he was disappointed by the earlier walkouts. But his remarks drew heckles from some audience members who asked why the Trump administration was disrespecting U.S.-allied nations and employees of USAID. Such interruptions were a shocking breach of decorum for an audience of diplomats.In subsequent interviews with the Fellowship’s founders — Boyse, Linderman and Simon Hankinson — I’ve tried to figure out what drives the Fellowship and how much power it truly wields.The answer is, like so much of the world right now, murky.The Fellowship’s founders insist they are not trying to inject partisan politics into U.S. diplomacy and that the last thing they want is to create a right-wing “deep state” inside the government.“We very much believe in the constitutional order, which is that the federal bureaucracy works for the president, and it doesn’t have a policy interest, a legitimate policy interest, outside of what the president wants to do,” Linderman told me.But the Fellowship’s leaders argue conservative views are barely represented within the foreign service, which undermines policy debates. So while suspicious diplomats worry the Fellowship will skew policy debates toward one ideology, the Fellowship’s leaders say the debates are already unhealthily skewed toward another.Both Hankinson and Linderman said they’d separately thought of setting up a network of conservative diplomats years ago, but Linderman did much of the early legwork that eventually led to the Fellowship. Boyse connected the two men.At State, there have long been different kinds of employee associations. They include “affinity groups” that link people of different faith, ethnic and other backgrounds, including military veterans. Many on the right saw such groups as vehicles for progressive ideas. The current Trump administration has effectively disbanded many such groups on grounds that they promote gender and racial ideology.For a variety of often logistical reasons, Boyse, Hankinson and Linderman chose to create the Fellowship as an independent nonprofit outside the State Department. That choice also gives the group a bit more freedom than being under State’s auspices.Linderman told me he was especially motivated to create the Fellowship, which was up and running by last year, during the Joe Biden presidency.That administration, he said, radicalized the State Department leftward, especially in its promotion of DEI policies and, in his view, a lax treatment of migration. (Linderman is affiliated with the Center for Immigration Studies , which wants to restrict immigration.)When I pressed Linderman about his comments at the award ceremony, he pointed to the Fellowship’s roster, which includes women and minorities. These fellows believe in the group’s principles and resent being thought of as “DEI hires,” he said. He and the other founders stress that they don’t oppose diversity in general but that it’s unfair for a person’s immutable characteristics to be given more weight than another’s accomplishments in, say, promotions.Linderman also told me he was surprised to receive the award but was told — he wouldn’t say by whom — that his work on the Fellowship affected his selection.Despite diplomats’ suspicions, I couldn’t find proof that the Fellowship is outright directing State Department policy or personnel decisions — at least not as an organization.U.S. diplomats in multiple time zones told me they’d not seen formal, written State communications that mentioned the group. A senior State official familiar with the situation also said he’s not heard the group mentioned by top officials as a must-consult entity.But these are early days, and the Fellowship is taking actions designed to seed long-term conservative influence in the diplomatic ranks. Even if creating a conservative “deep state” is not a formal goal of the Fellowship’s founders, a future Democratic president may find a foreign service that’s far less amenable to their goals.The State Department would not directly answer my questions about the Fellowship’s role, including whether a person’s affiliation with the group affects personnel decisions. But it sent me a statement that said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his team “value the insights, ideas, and leadership provided by members of the Ben Franklin Fellowship. We’re grateful for their service to our country.”The Fellowship’s founders said there have been one-on-one talks between top State officials and individuals in their group at various settings, but they described that as typical Washington networking. And fellows such as Landau and Olowski, for instance, are likely to have significant influence over hiring given their official positions at State.Hankinson, who also spent years in the foreign service, said the overlap between the group’s Fellows and the State staffing chart comes down to math. The pool of current and former U.S. diplomats known to have views that match Trump’s is small.“One of our primary goals is to serve as a network to connect career diplomats and other foreign policy professionals who share the same values — including openly advocating for the U.S. national interest in foreign affairs,” Hankinson said. He added that if a Democratic administration sought Fellowship members’ suggestions for hires, they’d offer them ideas, too. “I suspect that won’t happen,” he chuckled.I pointed out that Olowski is much less experienced than past diplomats who’ve overseen human resources at State. How is that a merit-based promotion?But Hankinson noted that Olowski had the role on an acting basis and argued that he had a solid résumé. Hankinson also said many political appointees under other administrations were underqualified for their roles. The Fellowship’s concerns about putting merit over DEI are centered more on the career foreign service, not political appointees. (Olowski did not respond to my request for comment; neither did Landau.)The Fellowship has largely been funded out of its founders’ pockets, but it is seeking grants and accepting donations, Hankinson said. One superficial but potentially tricky challenge it will face is differentiating itself from multiple other programs named after Franklin, who is considered America’s first diplomat. (That’s one reason the group uses “Ben” instead of “Benjamin” in its name.)The organization has multiple levels of affiliation, including fellows, members and people who are on the mailing list. Becoming a fellow or a member involves vetting to ensure the applicant agrees with the basic principles of the group, Hankinson said.At the moment, he added, “we’re seeing a lot of interest.”